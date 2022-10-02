AVIANO. Wounded in the accident, she was pulled from the cockpit by the fire brigade. The firefighters of Maniago intervened at around 9.30 on Saturday 1 October in Marsure di Aviano, on the Pedemontana road, for a road accident that involved two cars that collided head-on.

When the rescuers arrived, together with the medical staff, a woman was extracted from one of the vehicles involved who was unable to get out of the cockpit due to her injuries.

The regional helicopter rescue and the carabinieri of Aviano and Sacile also intervened on the spot.

The road was closed to traffic for the time necessary to allow the operations to make the accident vehicles and the roadway safe.