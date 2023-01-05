[The Epoch Times, January 04, 2023](Epoch Times reporters Xia Song and Gu Xiaohua interviewed and reported) The epidemic in Guangzhou is severe, and the hospitals are full. In this case, it is difficult for non-new coronavirus (CCP virus) critically ill patients to see a doctor and even more difficult to be hospitalized.

A young woman who lives in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, suffers from various diseases. She told The Epoch Times that her fever subsided within a few days after contracting the epidemic, but she would rather have a chance to be hospitalized if she contracted a severe epidemic and got “white lung” than delay now After another month of waiting in line for a bed, she worried whether she could survive the next month, feeling deeply hopeless.

Patient: As long as he can be hospitalized, he would rather get white lung and become a critically ill patient

26-year-old Wang Xia (pseudonym) suffers from various diseases and suffers from unbearable pain every day. A few days ago (January 3), she told The Epoch Times that the doctor told her that there are no hospital beds in Guangzhou now, and that she can only be hospitalized if she is seriously ill with the new crown and cannot move while lying down.

The online video shows that at 5:30 am on December 27, in Guangzhou Hospital, doctors and nurses rescued patients, and the child called for his mother.

Wang Xia was also infected with the epidemic. Her throat was cut like a knife, and she kept having phlegm. She had a fever of 40°C. She took antipyretics at home and the fever subsided. “Now I would rather get white lung and arrange hospitalization directly. If it is a severe case, I don’t have to procrastinate (can’t be admitted to the hospital) like this. I am very desperate now.”

She also told reporters that many elderly people in Guangzhou died in the epidemic. “I can hear music played after someone died every day, and it has been here for many days in a row near us.”

A video posted on the Internet showed that on December 27, Guangzhou Yinheyuan Funeral Parlor lined up at 4 o’clock in the middle of the night, burning more than 530 corpses a day, and was completely paralyzed.

There are no beds in hospitals during the epidemic

Wang Xia began to suffer from stomach pains in August last year. After examination by many hospitals, it was found that she was suffering from superficial gastritis, multiple calculi in the liver, cholecystitis, gallbladder stones, and frequent urination.

During the closure of Guangzhou last year, she rushed back to her hometown, Yaoping, Chaozhou, to see a doctor. She underwent surgery in October and was discharged in mid-November. A week after she was discharged from the hospital, Wang Xia couldn’t sleep at night. In the second half of the night, her chest felt tight, she couldn’t breathe, her head was dizzy, her stomach hurt all the time, and she also had frequent urination.

In mid-December, Wang Xia went to Guangzhou for treatment again. Not only did she not have the opportunity to be hospitalized, but her condition worsened.

She said, “My illness is very complicated now, with various problems. My parents came out of the countryside to take care of me. If no one takes care of me now, I can’t take care of myself.”

She had a blood test and a CT scan at the emergency department of the Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The doctor prescribed painkillers and told her to go home and take one or two pills if the pain became unbearable.

The doctor prescribed traditional Chinese medicine for a week. Afterwards, the doctor who prescribed her the medicine either didn’t go to work or closed the clinic, so she couldn’t register. I had to switch to a different doctor, and the traditional Chinese medicine was prescribed again and again, and there were a lot of medicines at home.

Wang Xia said, “I took so many medicines, and after taking them for a few days, they didn’t work, and I didn’t dare to take them, and I couldn’t give feedback to the doctor. I spent so much money (70,000 to 80,000 yuan) on going to the hospital, and I haven’t gotten better yet. It is very hopeless that the disease that can be cured will be delayed until it cannot be cured, and it will become more and more serious. Then, there is no way to do it every day.”

She told reporters, “I really don’t know what to do now. I said I would be hospitalized, but he referred me to a gastroenterology department, and then the hospital asked me to queue up. Now there are no beds. (Only) can I be hospitalized if I am seriously ill with the new crown. “

Many critically ill patients have to wait a month for hospitalization

Wang Xia said, “The emergency department of the hospital (Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine) is very busy. I had abdominal pain at the time, and he (the doctor) gave me priority to go in. Then I had to drag my body to get the medicine, and then went to the drip (infusion) to drain it. Two hours.” Because of the pain, she hoped that the doctor would give the infusion first, but the doctor said that many patients with severe infection had to wait.

She also went to Guangzhou Xinshi People’s Hospital, and went to other small clinics in order to get an early infusion.

Wang Xia said, “I may still suffer from kidney deficiency, and the pain on both sides of my waist is very severe. I can only lie on my back when I sleep at night, and I can’t sleep because of the pain when I sleep on my side. I can sleep for two or three hours. I can’t eat for a long time. I’m queuing (waiting) to be hospitalized, and the first thing I need to do is to solve the problems of stomach, gastroenterology, and frequent urination.”

The bed has to wait for a month, “I don’t know if I will live for a month, I have nowhere to go, plus (infected) with the new crown, there are not enough hospital beds, chronic diseases like mine are getting worse and worse, I am also very scared , anxious and tense every day.”

While waiting for a bed, Wang Xia had to take medicine from different doctors and endured various pains every day. She couldn’t get into the top three hospitals in Guangzhou, so she didn’t know what to do.

I can’t take care of myself and have no income for several months

Wang Xia said that now she can’t take care of herself anymore and lies in bed every day. After going out for a walk, I lost my strength and broke out in a cold sweat.

She said, “I went to the emergency room to get medicine in line that day (five days ago), and I took a taxi to go there after 8 o’clock. Then I started queuing up, and my doctor let me in directly, and I had to go get the medicine by myself. I got the medicine and waited in line for an IV. It’s noon, and I haven’t eaten any food. After a long time of intravenous drip, I felt better, and then I took another painkiller, and then the pain came back immediately.”

Wang Xia felt that she only had half her life left, and she was even weaker after the hospital’s routine.

She said, “It was five or six o’clock in the evening when I got home from the IV drip. My mother came back behind me. When I came back, (I) really couldn’t walk. Can I just die of pain? I can only procrastinate like this. Are you sick? The doctor said, I can only go to the outpatient clinic to see if there is a doctor in the gastroenterology department. I don’t know what to do now, or go back to my hometown and see if the county hospital will be better.”

Wang Xia lamented that this year was really too difficult, and she had no income for several months. My family is in the countryside and I have no source of income. Mom used to clean and Dad didn’t do anything. When she was working, she could still give her parents money every month.

She said, “I am in the mobile communication business, and I opened the store by myself. The epidemic has closed the door until now. There is no one to look at the store, and it cannot be transferred.”

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#