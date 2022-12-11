[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, December 10, 2022]Ye Ting, a woman from Kaifeng, Henan, was forcibly taken away from her home by seven or eight men on December 6 because she reported the suspect who killed her father with her real name. The Public Security Bureau is under investigation. Just two days later, when Ye Ting was released from the Public Security Bureau, she was in a state of insanity.

Recently, Ye Ting, a woman from Qi County, Kaifeng, Henan, posted a real-name report video recorded by her younger sister Ye Bingyan on the Internet, accusing her father of being beaten to death in June last year, and the murderer is still at large.

Ye Ting’s younger sister, Ye Bingyan: “After the fight in the hotel, they were dragged to the entrance of the hotel to fight, and finally chased to the asphalt road to fight. Liu Qingyan, Liu Qingyi and other murderers were cruel and crazy. They took people’s lives…”

Mr. Yang, a former public security officer in mainland China (voice changed): “I have seen her video, defending her father. Those two who beat his father to death dared to strike so hard. Let me tell you, it is definitely not the first time for such a person , just to the death, that kind of confidence is very strong, that kind must have a protective umbrella.”

On December 7, an online video showed that Ye Ting was exposed in a family group chat. She was arrested by the local police. The police forcibly deleted the video evidence in her mobile phone and forced her to write a letter of guarantee and give up her rights.

Gu Guoping, a retired university teacher in mainland China: “According to our country’s constitution, citizens have freedom of information and communication. The police maliciously deleted the information on her phone. This is a serious violation of human rights.”

Ye Ting’s mother: “Everyone come and see, Ye Ting is stupid now.”

On the evening of the 8th, a black private car brought Ye Ting back. The video shows Ye Ting’s mother kneeling on the ground and crying: Ye Ting has been beaten stupid. It can be seen from the screen that Ye Ting’s eyes are dull and her reaction is slow. But then, she broke down and said she would be detained for five years.

Ye Ting: “I’m afraid they will scare me. They said they would detain me for five years. I didn’t break the law. They let me agree. I don’t know what’s wrong. Five years, save me! Save me!”

Gu Guoping: “There must be unfair means against her. The victim is a young girl. This incident seems to be very serious. This kind of situation is called abuse of power in criminal law, and excessive law enforcement in administrative terms. .”

Ye Ting’s mother was still kneeling by the car door, and a man in police uniform was sitting in the car. Her mother asked him to release the video of the trial process, but the other party’s attitude was not good.

Mr. Yang: “If this kind of interest system has been formed, whoever has something to do will be suppressed, layer by layer. In addition to having more public attention and causing some responses from higher-ups called government crisis public relations, he must give a reply.”

The reporter called the Qi County Public Security Bureau and the Qi County Government, but they were unable to get through.

NTDTV reporters Chen Jie, Li Shanshan, and Liu Fang interviewed and reported

