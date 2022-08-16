[The Epoch Times, August 15, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Zhao Fenghua, Yi Ru, and Li Shanshan interviewed and reported) “Zero” epidemic prevention failed. The CCP virus (COVID-19) epidemic continued to spread in Hainan Province, and many cities were closed, resulting in 150,000 tourists are stranded in the local area and unable to return home. Recently, the trapped tourists took to the streets to protest collectively, wanting to go home.

Sanya’s closed city tourists take to the streets to protest

Sanya City has been quietly managed since August 6, which is like a closed city, causing about 80,000 tourists to be trapped. A few days ago, a large number of tourists took to the streets to protest collectively and want to go home.

A segment of August 15thvideo displaya large number of tourists gathered at the entrance of a hotel, shouting in unison: “Go home!”

Hainan Sanya Dadonghai due to the epidemic

Stranded tourists do not let outlying islands bear high daily expenses

When some tourists were trapped in Sanya, they had to bear high accommodation costs and were overwhelmed, and collectively took to the streets to protest. A video on August 14 showed that a large number of people gathered in front of the Sanya Barry Seaview Hotel, shouting in unison: “Look for a leader!”

A collective protest broke out at Sanya Airport recently. In the airport business hall, someone in the crowd kept shouting: “Go home! Go home!” Some people shouted and asked the airport staff: “Why don’t you let us go back?”

On August 15, a self-media person posted a video online asking for help(click to watch video), I hope the outside world will pay attention to the foreign tourists currently stranded in Sanya. The netizen said that since the closure of Sanya on August 6, 80,000 tourists have been stranded in Sanya. On August 14, three planes took off from Sanya and picked up about 2,000 passengers, while the rest of the tourists were still stranded on the island, with material shortages in critical condition.

Provinces and cities “playing the ball” Hainan urgently sent a letter to the Jiangsu government

According to Xinhua News Agency, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, went to Hainan on the 13th to supervise epidemic prevention. Sun admitted that about 150,000 tourists were stranded in Hainan due to the epidemic, and claimed that he would promote the return of tourists from all over the island. However, a “Letter on Emergency Coordination and Release of Flights” circulating on the Internet shows that local governments are not coordinating well in receiving passengers returning from Hainan, forcing the Hainan Provincial Government to urgently send a letter to the Jiangsu Provincial Government on the 14th to “seek for help”.

Hainan Province sent a letter to the Jiangsu government requesting to accept stranded passengers (screenshot)

The Hainan government requires the Jiangsu government to urgently accept the stranded Jiangsu tourists, otherwise, it will be reported to the State Council. According to mainland official media reports, although the State Council of the Communist Party of China has ordered all regions to accept passengers stranded in Hainan, there have been some resistances in the implementation process in various provinces and cities, and there is even a phenomenon of “playing the ball”.

The closure of the city hits the tourism industry, and the number of tourists in Hainan drops sharply

Mr. Lin, an apartment owner in Sanya, told The Epoch Times on August 15 that due to the city closure, the number of tourists dropped sharply and business was bleak.

Mr. Lin said: “I can’t lift the seal, and I’m not allowed to enter or leave. I can’t clear (zero) for the time being. Anyway, it’s supplies, so it’s definitely not easy to handle. Now the epidemic is still very serious, (accommodation tourists) still In the stay, there is no way, (business) is not very good, then what to earn is compensation.”

In an interview with The Epoch Times on the 15th, Miss Liu, a front desk clerk at a hotel in Haikou City, said that the hotel business was cold due to the closure of the city.

Miss Liu said: “Now the epidemic is affected, and there are not many guests. About one day, we have 45 rooms, and there are eight or nine rooms with guests. There is no way, the epidemic is affected.”

Ms. Liu said that the hotel can accept guests who need to be quarantined, and will arrange them on a floor, separate from other passengers.

She said: “Because of the yellow code, some communities are not allowed to enter. We can stay here. The price of accommodation membership is 168 yuan (RMB), and they are cheaper to book online, more than 100 yuan.”

Haikou City has implemented silent management since the 8th, and the period of closure and control has been repeatedly extended. The latest notice from the authorities stated that the lockdown will be lifted at 1 am on the 16th. However, Miss Liu worries that the lockdown period may be extended again.

Miss Liu said: “Sometimes it is said that the lockdown can be lifted at eight o’clock, but now it is postponed to one point, but he (authority) changes day by day, we have to wait for the notification. Because it is not clear and cannot say that all the lockdowns will be lifted, now Once a case is discovered, the lockdown cannot be lifted.”

Miss Liu said that once a case is found, the area will be sealed off. “We currently have no cases here. If there are cases, they will be closed and not given out. We do nucleic acid ‘tests’ every day here. There are several districts in Haikou (with epidemics), we Neither were given to the area.”

