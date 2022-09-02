The accident around 10 pm in via Papadopoli nord, the cars flew into the ditch

MASERADA SUL PIAVE. Another very serious accident occurred in the evening shortly after 10 pm along via Papadopoli nord a Maserada on the Piaveon a day already marked by the dramatic investment that took place in Cessalto in the morning, with the death of a 34-year-old boy, and the fatal crash in the center of Montebelluna.

It was about 10 pm when two cars collided head-on at the height of the slight curve that changes the layout of the straight. A very violent impact that threw the cars several meters and caused a roar felt at hundreds of meters.

On site the general alarm and the immediate intervention of the Suem 118 and the means of the fire brigade. Long work to free one of the drivers from the sheets, stabilize him on the spot and then take him to Ca’Foncello where he is now in serious condition. Another injured person extracted from the car’s cabin was taken to Ca’Foncello in medium serious conditions. Road puff over an hour. –