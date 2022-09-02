Home News Frontal crash on Treviso Mare, one dead
News

Frontal crash on Treviso Mare, one dead

by admin
Frontal crash on Treviso Mare, one dead

The accident in Roncade near the Vega. There are two injured, one of whom is seriously injured. Viability in tilt.

RONCADE. Another fatal accident in the Marca. This time the theater of the umpteenth tragedy is the Treviso Mare in Roncade. Two cars, just before 5pm, collided head-on at the Vega petrol station. Three people involved.

The medical staff tried to revive a man for a long time, extracted from the car. but after a few minutes he had to declare his death. Two others were injured, one of whom was seriously injured.

The firefighters also intervened in Treviso, who freed the three people involved from the plates, and the carabinieri for the surveys and to manage the roads. Traffic is paralyzed in both directions.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Loses control of the bike and crashes into a fence, a 64-year-old man dead

You may also like

The First Great Powers Craftsmen Forum was held...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 2 September: update on...

Increase in electricity and gas, Coldiretti “+ 19%...

Hiker recovered by helicopter on the Berti ferrata

2022 Service Trade Fair Visit: Shougang Park –...

First supply chain agreement in Emilia for biomethane...

Promote an open and shared service economy to...

Justice is the great absentee of these elections...

Chengdu epidemic: The economic cost of another 20...

Ivrea, bushes danger in via delle Rocchette: “Now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy