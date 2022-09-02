The accident in Roncade near the Vega. There are two injured, one of whom is seriously injured. Viability in tilt.

RONCADE. Another fatal accident in the Marca. This time the theater of the umpteenth tragedy is the Treviso Mare in Roncade. Two cars, just before 5pm, collided head-on at the Vega petrol station. Three people involved.

The medical staff tried to revive a man for a long time, extracted from the car. but after a few minutes he had to declare his death. Two others were injured, one of whom was seriously injured.

The firefighters also intervened in Treviso, who freed the three people involved from the plates, and the carabinieri for the surveys and to manage the roads. Traffic is paralyzed in both directions.