Frontal in the night in Zenson, he dies young of 22 years

Frontal in the night in Zenson, he dies young of 22 years

New tragedy on the streets of the Marca: a 24-year-old foreigner was also seriously injured

Marco Filippi

August 20, 2022

ZENSON. Another tragedy in the night on the streets of the Marca. A young man of 22, Sebastiano Marson, from San Biagiodied after his car, a Volkswagen Golf, collided head-on with a Fiat Doblò driven by a 24-year-old foreigner.

Unfortunately for the young man, that resided in the hamlet of Sant’Andrea di in Barbaraa, there was nothing to be done. He died instantly. The foreigner was also seriously injured, transported to the Treviso hospital.

On the spot, for the checks on the dynamics, they are the carabinieri of the Treviso company intervenedassisted by the firefighters who helped the medical staff to extract the deceased young man and the injured person from the car interiors.

