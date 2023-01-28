Home News Frontera Energy provided 530 school kits for Orocué students – news
News

Frontera Energy provided 530 school kits for Orocué students – news

by admin

Aguazul, Chámeza, Maní, Monterrey, Recetor, Sabanalarga, Tauramena, Trinidad and Yopal appear at this alert level established by IDEAM, after the increase in temperature and strong winds.

Risk Management of the Government of Casanare released this early warning, urging the community to know, reduce and be prepared for this type of emergency, which is activated especially by human activity.

IDEAM also confirmed a yellow alert for the Department of Arauca in the municipalities of Arauca and Tame and an orange alert for Meta in the municipalities: Barranca de Upía, El Castillo, Lejanías, Mapiripán, Puerto Lleras, Puerto Rico, San Martín and Uribe. .

Finally, in the Orinoquía region, the red alert falls on Vichada, especially in Cumaribo and Puerto Carreño where year after year there are large-scale forest events that force the mobilization of relief organizations from various parts of the country.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Covid, a heart surgeon works and runs in the ward then discovers he is positive. Outbreak in the hospital in Salerno

You may also like

This Saturday, January 28, there is a national...

In view of the return peak after the...

Petro warns of suicide attempts on unreleased peace...

Community looted two truck accidents in El Paso

They investigate attack against soldiers in Guachené

Crisis, an opportunity to study

During the Spring Festival holiday, tourists from all...

They seize shipment of marijuana and capture two...

Farewell to Arsenal in the FA Cup: City...

Chocó: children deaths due to malnutrition increase

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy