↑On July 22, the audience visited the special pavilion of the Digital China Construction Achievement Tour Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

On the same day, the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition was held in Fuzhou. As the display window of digital development achievements of the 5th Digital China Construction Summit, this exhibition has 12 major sections, including Digital China Construction Achievement Tour, Digital Development Governance, and Digital Government. Digital economy development cooperation, high-standard release of digital innovative products and solutions, and three-dimensional display of the achievements of digital China construction.

↑On July 22, the audience experienced the smart medical project at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi

↑The exterior of the exhibition hall of the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition, taken on July 22.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

↑On July 22, visitors experienced virtual makeup at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

↑On July 22, the audience experienced the VR digital museum project at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi

↑On July 22, the staff was telling visitors about the digital protection and construction achievements of Fuzhou’s Three Lanes and Seven Alleys Smart Blocks and ancient houses.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

↑On July 22, the staff displayed the “Tea Picking in Yuan Universe” project at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi

↑On July 22, the audience experienced the “XR Green Beauty Yunnan Virtual Synthesis” project at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi

↑This is the exterior of the exhibition hall of the Fifth Digital China Construction Summit, taken on July 22.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi

↑On July 22, the audience experienced the Fujian high-speed digital twin and simulation decision-making platform project at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi

↑On July 22, children played chess with AI robots at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi

↑On July 22, the audience experienced simulated racing cars at the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

