Frontier Warrior: The Inspiring Story of Cheng Lin, the Most Beautiful Revolutionary Soldier in the New Era

Frontier Sharp-edged Plateau Pioneers – Records of “the Most Beautiful Revolutionary Soldiers in the New Era” Cheng Lin

Xinhua News Agency, Urumqi, August 13th – Lieutenant Colonel Cheng Lin of the Armed Police Xinjiang Corps has been recognized as one of the most decorated soldiers in the Chinese Armed Police. With 19 medals and honorary titles, including “Loyal Guard of the Chinese Armed Police,” Lieutenant Colonel Cheng Lin is known as a fearless and dedicated soldier.

As the deputy chief of staff of a detachment of the Armed Police Xinjiang Corps, Cheng Lin has spent years on the front line, facing challenging tasks and dangerous situations. His scar on the brow bone and the callus on the peak of his fist serve as reminders of his sacrifices and achievements.

Despite his impressive list of accolades, Cheng Lin remains humble and focused on his role as a soldier. He is renowned as a martial arts champion and a skilled instructor in special warfare training. His dedication to military training is evident in his daily routine. Even in the harshest conditions, Cheng Lin and his comrades can be heard training and fighting, never wavering in their commitment to their duties.

Cheng Lin’s martial arts expertise has been honed through rigorous training and participation in major competitions. Over the course of his career, he has won gold and silver medals in 23 out of the 28 martial arts competitions he has participated in. He has also successfully completed numerous combat missions and military operations assigned by his superiors.

One particular incident stands out, highlighting Cheng Lin’s bravery and quick thinking. During an arrest mission, he encountered a suspect armed with a machete. Without hesitation, Cheng Lin used his muscle memory and training to swiftly subdue the suspect, sustaining only a minor injury to his helmet.

Cheng Lin’s commitment to training extends beyond the battlefield. He maintains a strict training regimen, even while video calling his family. His daily routine includes two-finger one-arm push-ups and various other exercises that simulate the demands of combat. This unwavering dedication has left him with 11 scars, serving as reminders of his sacrifices.

Cheng Lin’s impact as a role model goes beyond his exceptional abilities. He has taken it upon himself to mentor and train other soldiers, helping them overcome challenges and achieve excellence. Many soldiers regard him as a benchmark, striving to emulate his never-say-die attitude and relentless pursuit of victory.

In addition to his military accomplishments, Cheng Lin is also known for his caring nature towards his fellow soldiers. He greets the family members of officers and soldiers during their visits, emphasizing the importance of unity and togetherness. Cheng Lin’s thoughtfulness is evident in the way he remembers and acknowledges the birthdays of every officer and soldier in his brigade.

Despite the demands of his profession, Cheng Lin cherishes his role as a husband and father. He keeps photos of his parents and his wife and daughter in his uniform pocket, providing a source of motivation and strength. Cheng Lin has made it a priority to bond with his daughter, teaching her to ride a bicycle during her visit to him on the plateau.

Looking towards the future, Cheng Lin plans to retire and spend quality time with his family, exploring the beautiful Xinjiang region. His passion for his homeland and his unwavering dedication to his profession make him a true embodiment of the spirit of the “most beautiful revolutionary soldiers in the new era.”

In recognition of his outstanding contributions and sacrifices, Lieutenant Colonel Cheng Lin serves as an inspiration to all those who aspire to serve their country and protect its people.

