[Epoch Times, October 28, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Xia Song and Gu Xiaohua interviewed and reported) Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, was closed for nearly a month. The authorities issued a document to divert students. city.

Yesterday (27th) nearly 2,000 students of the school were transported. The original 2-hour drive, but the students experienced at least 12 hours. During this period, various news came out, which attracted the attention of the outside world. Today, a staff member of the school’s publicity department denied that anyone died on the train.

Nearly 2,000 college students in Hohhot were transported to Baotou for 12 hours

The train transfer incident of students at Inner Mongolia University of Technology (Inner Mongolia University of Technology) has become a hot topic today (28th). The video posted on the Internet shows that a large number of internal engineering students were transported. The green leather train box was crowded with people, which was suffocating. The students were full of complaints, and the environment at the isolation point was also very poor.

The screenshots provided by netizens to the Epoch Times reporter show that at 16:00 yesterday (October 27), Nei Gong University notified all students to transfer, and again at 17:30 notified them to leave “on time” at 21:30; get on the train at 23:00, (28 Day) 00:30 the train arrives at the station; 2:30 is not allowed to get off the train, 2:50 to take the bus, 3:50 to go downstairs in the dormitory, 4:10 for the leader to speak and not to go upstairs, 4:30 to enter the dormitory.

The student who recorded the timetable also sarcastically said, “For 12 hours, I would like to thank the leaders of Inner Mongolia University of Technology for putting our safety aside, and learning Indian-style trains without disinfecting when there are obviously positive patients on the train. There are four people in a sleeper, 1,916 people in a train, and the result of asking the teacher is ‘I won’t get on the train’.”

The student continued, “Take us from the six-person dormitory that has been silent for 28 days, together with all positive and close contacts, to another six-person dormitory at Sumeng School in Baotou City. After arriving in Baotou City at 00:30, do not drive. Doors, locked all infected, close and uninfected people in the car, and when the students complained, they chose to open the car door but did not allow them to get out of the car.”

However, the official Weibo of the Lu media “Inner Mongolia Comprehensive News Network” still said today (28th) that colleges and universities with epidemics have arranged for the relevant leagues and cities to connect with each other. Before students get on the bus, ensure that the nucleic acid test is negative and the antigen test is negative.

The Epoch Times reporter called the hotline of the government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to inquire about the measures taken by the government regarding the epidemic situation at Inner Mongolia University of Technology. As a result, the person receiving the call told the reporter that they had no record there and were not clear, and called the reporter Hohhot Epidemic Prevention Headquarters, which could not be connected at all.

Nei Gong University’s response arouses dissatisfaction and doubts

According to the Lu media “Dongfang.com·Zhongxiang News“, a staff member of the Propaganda Department of the University of Nei Gong said, “The transfer happened last night. The car stopped for a while in the middle. It is not the death train uploaded on the Internet. illustrate.”

The epidemic prevention and control personnel in Shiguai District, Baotou City, who received the transfer students, admitted that there were indeed students who arrived at the school in Shiguai District around 4 a.m. for quarantine.

The response of Nei Gong University has caused dissatisfaction among many people. Some netizens asked, “Why is the school only summarizing it in a few words when there is mourning on the Internet? Is the situation true? Will the follow-up be made public?”

Some netizens also questioned, “I stopped for a while, because of something? Some students said that they had already boarded the train, but were told that Yang was wrong. What happened? Didn’t the children’s train enter Baotou Station at around 0:00? The sentence in the article, ‘Students did arrive at the school for quarantine around 4 in the morning’, why did the children arrive at the school at 4 o’clock?”

Some netizens sent a private letter to ask for help, saying that the first batch of students (in close connection) were sent to various places for isolation on the 27th. All the students were crowded together in small carriages, and the isolation places were multi-person rooms, etc.

Some netizens commented, “It’s so uncomfortable to watch. Students in protective suits in a carriage are like canned sardines squeezed into such a narrow space”; others asked, “Why are there still people sitting on the luggage rack??? Another said, “If we don’t speak up, each of us may be sitting on the luggage rack of this car.”

Totally closed parking in the middle

Xiaoqiang (pseudonym), a college student from Nei Gong, told The Epoch Times today, “In the document issued by the (government) above, which school goes to which city for quarantine, our school is assigned to Baotou. Students who are transferred should be quarantined in Baotou first, and then arranged to go home, or is the next step.”

A friend of Xiaoqiang was transferred to Baotou yesterday. He told reporters that the transfer started yesterday afternoon and arrived early this morning. They were taken to Hohhot East Station by bus, and there were many people on the train. It took seven or eight hours in the middle. After getting on the bus, there was a stop in the middle and it was completely closed.

As a close contact person, Xiaoqiang was transferred to Bayannaoer City on October 20. The nucleic acid was positive on the 21st. He is currently in a makeshift hospital where four or five hundred students are infected. Fangcang shelter hospital is the old campus of Hetao College. It cannot take a bath and has a public toilet.

He also told reporters about the transfer experience. At that time, there were hard seats in the car, and it was crowded with people, and there was no place to put luggage. “Because of the closed management, no air conditioners are turned on, and there are no windows. There is no ventilation. Wear protective clothing and face masks, which is very stuffy. Because of the epidemic, the bathroom is not open.”

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#