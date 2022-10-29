[The Epoch Times, October 29, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Xiao Lusheng and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) The lockdown measures in many places in China continued to increase. Many places in Wuhan were closed and controlled, and residents were frantically grabbing vegetables. Due to the epidemic, the local market was not allowed to sell pork. People infected with the virus in Gangbei No. 2 Village, Yaohai District, Hefei, Anhui Province were taken to Wuhu for isolation. Xining and Yushu in Qinghai were closed, and Jinzhou in Liaoning was also closed.

Wuhan shuts down markets in many places to stop selling pork

Recently, the epidemic in Wuhan has heated up, and officials have announced the closure and control of Hanyang District, requiring more than 800,000 local residents to stay at home. The Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention disclosed on the 27th that the current round of epidemic strains in Wuhan is the evolutionary branch of the CCP virus Omicron variant BA.5.2. The strain has a high viral load, is highly infectious, has a short incubation period, and has a short generation interval.

On October 29th, a resident of Century Longcheng, Longyang Village, Hanyang District, Wuhan City told The Epoch Times that the Hanyang District was completely closed, and the community in which they lived was closed from the 22nd until the end of the month, and all restaurants were not allowed to dine in or open. .

The resident said: “The entire district of Wuhan is under lockdown, and now it is under closure. It’s almost closed in the past few days. I don’t know what’s going on with this epidemic.”

Ms. Qin (pseudonym), Qingnian Road, Changqing Street Street, Jianghan District, Wuhan City confirmed to The Epoch Times on the 29th that Jianghan District has been closed for more than ten days. The situation is clear, and there is no news.

Another citizen of Wuhan told The Epoch Times reporter that the large-scale isolation point in Wuhan has been reopened, with closures and fences installed everywhere, residents frantically grabbing vegetables, and prices of fruits and vegetables have risen; Wuhan People’s Hospital has been closed, and patients cannot see a doctor , Xiehe Hospital also stopped seeing doctors; many places in Wuchang were also blocked, and the most prosperous Wuhan-Guang business district in Wuhan was also sparsely populated.

“The community was closed for five days and could not go out, and could only work from home. Later, it was changed to do nucleic acid testing every morning.” The citizen said, “The gate of the community is guarded and needs to be registered to enter and exit. If we can’t get out, China is now a digital concentration camp, and we don’t dare to talk about these sensitive topics on WeChat.”

On the 26th, Wuhan Union Medical College Hospital issued a notice saying that due to the positive result of a restaurant employee in the main hospital area (No. 1277 Jiefang Avenue, Jianghan District), medical services such as outpatient and emergency services, fever clinics, health examinations, and new admissions in the main hospital area will be suspended from the 26th. .

A notice circulated on the Internet aroused the attention of the Internet-“Pork sales in Wuhan City will be suspended for five days”. The official Weibo account of Shandong Business Daily said that it learned from the Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Commerce on the 27th that Wuhan has not issued a notice to stop the sale of pork; the staff of two supermarkets in Wuhan also said that pork can be purchased normally at present.

However, a male owner of Shahu Road, Wuchang District, Wuhan City confirmed to The Epoch Times on the 29th, “The whole city’s pork has stopped, and the cold meat of pork has been positive. , the price will drop, and no one will eat it.” “All the stall owners selling frozen meat in the city have been taken to the hotel for isolation. Like our fresh meat, they are all isolated at home and not allowed to go out.”

A local citizen provided a video showing that a notice to stop the sale of pork was clearly posted on the market, and the meat stall was also empty.

Since the 20th, Hefei City, Anhui Province has required residents of the whole city not to leave the fertilizer unless necessary, and the city’s Yaohai District has been closed since the 19th. Public data shows that in 2021, the permanent population of Hefei will reach 9.465 million.

Hefei citizens told The Epoch Times on October 29 that everyone in Gangbei No. 2 Village, Yaohai District, was taken to Wuhu for isolation, in order to achieve the goal of clearing the society in Hefei City within 3-7 days.

“The whole vehicle is pulling people out, and the surrounding roads are blocked. People outside can’t get in, people inside can’t get out, I don’t know the specific situation inside, and the bus has been diverted.” The citizen said.

On the evening of the 23rd, the Anhui Epidemic Prevention and Control Association stated that the current epidemic prevention situation is still severe and complex, requiring a military order to be issued, and the social dynamic must be cleared within 3 to 7 days.

The citizen said that the roads around the village, such as Caishi Road, Xin’anjiang Road, Heping Road and other main roads, were closed, “Do nucleic acid and antigen tests every day, do not go downstairs, and wait until there are no new positives within 7 days. It’s just a low-risk zone.”

Citizens said that because the provincial officials changed their tone after returning from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, they demanded that the social situation must be cleared within 3-7 days before everyone was taken away for isolation and brought to Wuhu. “It’s barbaric. The overall arrangement is messy, and the policies are always changing.”

Qinghai Xining, Yushu closed city

Xining, Qinghai began to close the city on the 21st, and nearly 2.48 million people in Xining were blocked. The sudden closure of the city resulted in insufficient time for the public to prepare supplies, and at the same time, prices in the community skyrocketed. In an interview with The Epoch Times, many people said they could not afford to buy food, and also disclosed that there were suspected cases of starvation in the local area.

In addition to the closure of Xining, Yushu City, Qinghai Province has also entered a state of closure since the 29th.

The official report stated that from 10:00 a.m. on the 29th to November 1st, Yushu City will not go out unless it is necessary, and arrange one person to go out to purchase once every two days, and the time for each outing to purchase should not exceed 2 hours.

Except for medical institutions and units that guarantee basic people’s livelihood, all public places in the city are temporarily suspended. The operation of buses and taxis will be suspended. Except for anti-epidemic vehicles, other vehicles will not be allowed in or out in principle. The city’s nursing homes, children’s welfare homes and other institutions implement closed management.

However, the Qinghai Health and Health Commission notified on the 29th that from 0 to 24:00 on the 28th, there was 1 new local confirmed case in Qinghai Province, in Xining City; 85 new local asymptomatic infections, including 52 in Xining City and Haidong City. 13 cases and 20 cases in Haibei Prefecture.

Because the CCP has always covered up the truth, the outside world has generally questioned the authenticity of the data.

Jinzhou, Liaoning closed city

On the 29th, Jinzhou, Liaoning announced that temporary static management will be implemented in the entire main urban area from 5:00 p.m. on the 29th to 5:00 p.m. on November 1st. Universities, primary and secondary schools, and kindergartens in the city’s main urban areas are fully suspended offline teaching; all residential areas are closed for management; public entertainment and leisure venues and cultural activity venues are temporarily closed; Shipping; the express industry is suspended, etc.

The Liaoning Health and Health Commission notified on the 29th that from 0-24:00 on the 28th, there were no new confirmed cases in Liaoning Province; 5 new local asymptomatic infections were reported, including 3 cases reported in Jinzhou City and 2 cases in Fuxin City.

Because the CCP has always covered up the truth, the outside world has generally questioned the authenticity of the data.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun