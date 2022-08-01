[The Epoch Times, August 1, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Lin Cenxin and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) Recently, the epidemic broke out in many provinces in China. Tianjin subway security inspectors have concentrated infections. The authorities have used partitions to seal and control them and require all staff to undergo nucleic acid screening, which makes people feel helpless.

Tianjin announced that the newly added asymptomatic infected persons on July 30 were all subway security inspectors. The trajectory of the positive infected persons involved multiple subway stations on Metro Line 6 and Line 2, as well as many supermarkets in Xiqing District and Hexi District. .

On the 31st, Tianjin officially adjusted the risk level. Building No. 2 in the life service area of ​​Zhongbei Industrial Park, Xiqing District, where the security inspectors lived, was upgraded to a high-risk area, and surrounding businesses were suspended.

The community was suddenly blocked by partitions, customers were blocked in the store

Ms. Lin from Zhongbei Industrial Park, Xingguang Road, Xiqing District, Tianjin told The Epoch Times on July 31 that the entire living service area was suddenly blocked by partitions.

“The entire living park was closed, and it was normal a few days ago, but it was suddenly closed last night (30th). We were all sealed in the store, and we were not allowed to go out and go home. There were iron plates around the store to stop us. When I went up, many customers who lived in the store were not allowed to leave, and they were blocked inside.”

Ms. Lin said that a local subway employee dormitory has been tested positive one after another, and all the dormitory employees have been taken away and quarantined. It is not yet known when the closure will be lifted.

“The employees of the subway station rented houses in our park. There is a dormitory. Two people were detected on the first day, and three more people were detected on the second day. All the employees in the dormitory were taken away and isolated. Some subway lines and stations It’s out of service. We don’t yet know what the virus is like, how it has mutated,” she said.

Some subway stations temporarily shut down shopping malls for full screening

Tianjin authorities also announced the closure of subway stations. As of the afternoon of the 30th, the closed stations include: Metro Line 5 and 6 Cultural Center Station, Tumor Hospital Station, Metro Line 6 Leyuan Road Station, Dongting Road Station, Jiefang South Road Station, Meijiang Station Convention and Exhibition Center Station, Meilin Road Station, etc.

The reporter called the consultation hotline of the Tianjin Metro Company. The staff said that 7 stations on Line 6 were closed, and Line 5 involved 2 transfer stations with Line 6, which are currently closed. When it will resume, has not been notified.

Ms. Zhang, a resident of Tianjin Xiqing, told The Epoch Times on the 31st, “My husband went to the Xiqing AEON shopping mall the day before yesterday (29th), entered the mall, scanned the code, and was isolated, saying that the trajectories overlapped.”

The reporter called the service desk of AEON Shopping Center, and a lady at the service desk said, “Yesterday (30th) all employees did a nucleic acid test, but the specific reason is not clear. Whether there are confirmed people (visit), the current trajectory is not yet known. Publish it.”

According to a report by China Business News, on July 31, a total of 10 districts in 6 districts in Tianjin and 4 surrounding districts carried out nucleic acid screening for all employees, Binhai New District carried out nucleic acid testing in some areas, and Jizhou District carried out nucleic acid testing for key populations detection.

There is a notice that from 6:00 on August 1st, Hedong District will carry out nucleic acid testing in the whole area. Local people complained online, “Please let Tianjin go with the new crown”, “The community is closed at 5:00, and you have to get up at 4:00 for work.” “Why not at night, when everyone queues up in the morning, they will be late for work.” “I’m speechless.”

Some netizens said that from the epidemic in Jinnan in January 2022 to the epidemic in Xiqing District at the end of July, the epidemic in Tianjin has never stopped. The city has been closing down communities, nucleic acid screening, and collective isolation. As soon as some areas were closed, new cases emerged. Such closure and control may accelerate the structural decline of Tianjin’s “northeastization”.

Responsible editor: Li Qiong#