[Epoch Times, July 22, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Gao Miao and Gu Xiaohua interviewed and reported) The epidemic in Beihai, Guangxi is heating up, and the number of confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections continues to increase. The authorities have been adopting a strict “zeroing” policy against the epidemic. According to residents of Beihai City, as long as one person is positive in the mixed nucleic acid test in Beihai City, all the other people on the mixed test list will be taken away for isolation, and some people have also been taken to the county seat of Qinzhou City for isolation, and the conditions are very poor.

According to the report of the Guangxi Health and Health Commission on July 22, as of 0-24:00 on the 21st, there were 21 new local confirmed cases in Guangxi (20 in Beihai City – 17 in Haicheng District and 3 in Yinhai District; Qingxiu District, Nanning City) 1); 132 asymptomatic infections (124 in Beihai, 5 in Fangchenggang, 1 in Nanning, 1 in Qinzhou, and 1 in Chongzuo).

On the same day, 195 new close contacts were added, and there were 7,605 close contacts.

So far, the autonomous region has reported a total of 1,949 confirmed cases and 2 deaths, with 290 currently under treatment.

Beihai City held a press conference on the 21st, saying that the city will make every effort to promote the full coverage of nucleic acid screening in Haicheng District and Yinhai District, and continue to strictly control the social aspect.

Since the CCP has always concealed the truth, the authenticity of the relevant data needs to be verified.

The largest wholesale market in Beihai – Jingui Marketclosed

Jingui Market is the largest wholesale market in Beihai, and it is a major outbreak and spread point of this Beihai epidemic. According to Lin Li (pseudonym), a villager in Lingdi Community, Haicheng District, Beihai City, told the Epoch Times reporter on the 21st, “The first asymptomatic infected person was a chicken merchant in Jingui Market. When I went to the hospital, I tested positive.

“The Beihai government is now trying to find out all the people who went to the Jingui market to buy vegetables on July 11 and 12. No matter if you are positive or negative, you have to take them to quarantine. Now there are at least dozens of buses a day in Beihai City to pick up people. . Because some hotels refuse to be quarantine points, everyone is quarantined in schools and other places.”

Lin Li said that her friend lives in the Jingui market. Now the market is closed and a large area is closed. Only large supermarkets like Wal-Mart are still open. Beihai is currently in short supply of materials, and the market has begun to raise prices. For example, pork ribs sell for 40 yuan per pound in the city, and the vegetables have doubled.

She said that due to the impact of the epidemic, Lingdi, Haicheng District, where she is located, has also closed the village since July 20 and quarantined at home. Now the villagers have to do nucleic acid testing every day, and 20 people are mixed for testing, and one of them is positive. , and everyone else will be taken away and quarantined.

market goodsallquiltdestroy businessAccount: Lostlosetens of thousands

Du Min (pseudonym), a merchant selling chicken and duck in Jingui Market, said that the merchants in Jingui Market were basically quarantined. She was taken to Beihai College of Aeronautical University in Beihai City for quarantine since July 12. nucleic acid detection. Originally, the 7-day quarantine was over, but now they are not allowed to go home.

Du Min said that all the commodities (vegetables, meat and livestock, etc.) in the Jingui market have been taken away for disposal. Although the authorities have also tested the commodities in the Jingui market, and they did not say that they were positive, they were still taken away for disposal. , causing great losses to the merchants.

“Right now, prices are rising, especially as we get very expensive goods, and the (merchant) with a lot of inventory loses the most. I lost tens of thousands of yuan. But until now, I don’t know if there is any compensation, and no one even came out to give an explanation.” Du Min said.

mixCheck as long as there isone positive mixedAll people on the inspection list will be taken away and quarantined

Huang Hua (pseudonym), a resident of Yintan Town, Yinhai District, Beihai City, was taken to Yandun Middle School in Yandun Town, Lingshan County, Qinzhou City for isolation on July 18. He said more than 70 people were quarantined at the secondary school.

He said that in some places in Beihai City, 20 people are mixed for nucleic acid testing, and some places are mixed with 10 people, but the government does not care about you, as long as one person is positive, the other people who are mixed will be taken as close contacts Go quarantine.

He said: “When I went for the nucleic acid test, I didn’t have a single person, so I didn’t have to wait in line. I just went there and took it and left. Later, when some of the people in the mixed test were positive, I was said to be a close contact, and I didn’t even wait for the re-examination. When the test results came out, everyone was pulled into isolation according to the mixed inspection list.”

Liu Yaguang (pseudonym), who lives in a community in Dijiao Street, Haicheng District, Beihai City, also said that their family of three went for nucleic acid testing on July 14, and 20 people were mixed. The results were all negative, and their family of three was taken to Lingshan County Vocational and Technical School in Qinzhou City for isolation on the 18th.

He said they had a seven-year-old child, and at one point he asked the community for home quarantine, but before they could apply, the whole family was pulled in for quarantine.

“The car was full, and there was not a single seat left. They all sat next to each other. After staying in the car for five or six hours, I asked to get out of the car to go to the toilet, saying that I could only go to the toilet after the dormitory was allocated. “Liu Yaguang said angrily to the epidemic prevention staff, “You should be humane in law enforcement. You don’t have the right to go to the toilet for five or six hours. Treat us like prisoners. We are also legal citizens.”

Liu Yaguang said that this kind of isolation is very unreasonable now. Nucleic acid tests were all negative, and “my wife is a month pregnant and hasn’t had time to go to the maternity checkup”, but if you don’t obey the arrangement, “he will threaten you ‘at your own risk'”.

“At that time, I called 12345 to complain. I said that we can drive to the isolation point by ourselves. There is no need to be with everyone, and I don’t know who is positive. If there is one positive in the car, we will not be infected. ?” He said he didn’t get a response from 12345 until after they were quarantined, but only asked about their situation.

Liu Yaguang said that more than 100 people are quarantined in this vocational school. According to the news released in the group, they will be quarantined here for 7 days. Officials have turned the health codes of all quarantined people into red codes, so even if they are negative, they can only stay here until the quarantine period expires before they can go home.

Citizens: The attitude of the epidemic prevention staff is bad

Lin Bo (pseudonym), a resident of a community in Yinhai District, Beihai City, also said that when more than 30 people in a car were pulled to Yandun Middle School in Lingshan County, Qinzhou City for isolation on the 18th, they got on the bus at 3:00 p.m. and arrived at 10:30 p.m. During the period, everyone was really hungry and wanted to go to the toilet, but the epidemic prevention staff refused to let them go. After that, they couldn’t hold it in any longer, so everyone resisted and was able to go to the toilet, and bought some food by the way.

He criticized, “The anti-epidemic personnel have a bad attitude, as if we are prisoners.” What made him even more angry was that a woman in the row in front of them said that she had gotten into the wrong car, but the driver refused to let them off, and she was dragged along with them. After arriving at the isolation point, they learned through the established group chat that the woman was positive, and she was taken away the next day, and several people were successively taken away in the past two days. He suspected that the positives detected in the past two days might have been infected in the car.

He told reporters that because many people are now innocently pulled for isolation, many Beihai people are afraid to do nucleic acid testing, and later forced the government to change the policy. Now the close contacts of mixed inspections do not need to be pulled away for isolation, and they can be isolated at home. After that, everyone dared to do nucleic acid again.

He reluctantly said that those who had been quarantined for a long time “come here to be cannon fodder”.

isolationringterritoryevilinferior wallwallsendmold moss

The quarantined personnel interviewed also said that the quarantine conditions were poor. According to Huang Hua, who is isolated at Yandun Middle School in Yandun Town, Lingshan County, the toilets here are all yellow, even the tap water is yellow, and the walls are moldy and covered with moss.

He said the authorities only handed out a pillow, a mat, a quilt, a pair of slippers, some toiletries and a large bucket of water. There is no air conditioning, just a fan hanging from the ceiling, which doesn’t work very well, so he takes a shower with that bucket of water several times a day to cool down.

From the photos provided by Huang Hua, it can be seen that the walls, floors, and wooden beds of Yandun Middle School in Yandun Town, Lingshan County are dirty everywhere, and the toilet is disgustingly dirty. Although the Lingshan County Vocational Technical School in Qinzhou City, where Liu Yaguang’s family of three lives, has an air conditioner, the air conditioner leaks and there is no hot water, so he can only boil water to take a bath.

