It was a game that you can only see two or three times a year in the Austrian Bundesliga: Sturm and LASK gave each other nothing in the cup semifinals in front of a full house in Graz – and at the highest sporting level. “Fortunately we will play against Sturm again on Sunday,” said LASK sports director Radovan Vujanovic after the bitter 0: 1. The “second leg” in the Bundesliga takes place in the Raiffeisen Arena (5 p.m.).