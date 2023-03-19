Non-mining-energy exports from Colombia to the United States, for the first time in the last 10 years, reached 64% of the share of the export basket to that country, with sales of US$537.4 million and an increase of 4, 7% when comparing the flows with the same month of the previous year of US$ 513.3 million, according to official figures from DANE.

This is the result of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

At the same time, they showed a rebound of 28% compared to January 2021 when US$ 420 million were recorded (33.4% higher than the levels of January 2019). The participation of this item is the highest recorded since 2010, according to an analysis by the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Colombia.

“The United States is the main destination for Colombian exports. In the last three years, and consecutively, non-mining-energy exports to the United States are higher than mining-energy exports and already in January of this year they exceeded the 60% threshold. It is necessary that the reindustrialization policy that the Government is considering gives more and more tools to companies to increase their productivity and competitiveness, as well as exports, and in this way shield the country in an environment of international crisis and political difficulties ” , said María Claudia Lacouture, executive president of the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Colombia.

Stake

Lacouture recalled that, when analyzing the sales figures abroad, only Colombia’s exports to the United States represent 80.5% of the country’s sales to 19 Latin American countries.

Regarding the agricultural result, the president of AmCham Colombia said that “Colombia exports 244 agricultural products to the United States, including those that have phytosanitary approval, but there is a potential for 433 more products for a total of 677 products that Colombia can sell.” to that country. And to take advantage of these opportunities, it is necessary to build on what has been built and work jointly on the actions that have been taking place in the sector, just as work is required to generate sales actions in the US, ”she assured.

By sectors, agriculture remained stable at US$310.4 million, with a 0.7% reduction compared to January 2022 registered at US$312.6 million. However, it continues to show an upward trend when compared to January 2021, which recorded exports of US$ 263.1 million, growing 18%; and an increase of 24.7% compared to January 2019 for a value of US$ 249 million.

The main increases in this subsector stood out in: fresh cut flowers and buds for bouquets or decorations, which grew 35.4%, going from US$50.2 million in January 2021 to US$67.9 million in the same period of this year; coffee extracts, essences and concentrates went from US$6.6 million in the first month of 2021 to US$12.5 million in the same time in 2023, growing 89.3%; fresh cut alstroemerias were accounted for US$ 5.2 million, rising 50.2%; chemically pure cane sugar in solid form, registering sales of US$ 5 million and a growth of 56.1%.

Products

They are followed by fruits and edible parts prepared or preserved (+55.1%); crude palm oils (+100%); palm oils and their unmodified fractions (+359.8%); fresh or dried Tahiti lemon (+60.7%); raw sugars, without added flavoring or coloring in solid state (+91.5%); animal or vegetable fats and oils (+3,946.2%); dyed, dried, or bleached flowers and buds cut for bouquets (+162.7%); parts of plants used for perfumery, in medicine or as insecticides (+14.2%); products of animal origin (+316.7%); fresh cut chrysanthemums for bouquets (+21.6%); prepared and preserved tuna, whole or pieces (+100%); freeze-dried soluble coffee (+16.5%), among others.

Other products that showed significant growth were: aluminum doors, sales and their frames registering US$ 44.8 million and a rise of 26.9%; ferronickel grew 411.9%, going from US$935,118 in January 2022 to US$4.7 million; liquid dielectric transformers of power greater than 1,000 kva but less than or equal to 10,000 kva reaching figures of US$ 3.8 million, increasing by 2,843.8%; caps, lids, capsules and other plastic devices (+48.8%); cotton toilet or kitchen linen (+10.8%); smart cards (+4.4%); smooth cast glass plates and sheets (+8.1%), to mention a few.

Finally, it should be remembered that total exports to the United States were registered at US$ 846 million in January 2023.