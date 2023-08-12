FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested again

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the insolvent crypto exchange FTX, leaves federal court in Manhattan in January 2023. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP/dpa

The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested again on charges of fraud.

A federal judge in New York on Friday reversed the 31-year-old’s bail release, according to the court’s website. Prosecutors had argued that Bankman-Fried violated the terms of his bail and influenced witnesses.

FTX and the Alameda Research investment fund, also founded by Bankman-Fried, went bust in November, triggering an earthquake in the crypto world. Once hailed as a crypto prodigy, Bankman-Fried was later arrested in the Bahamas and extradited to the United States. The US judiciary accuses the 31-year-old of fraud, money laundering and violations of campaign finance laws.

Bankman-Fried was released from custody in December on $250 million bail. From then on he was under house arrest at his parents’ home in the state of California. Now, New York Judge Lewis Kaplan has ordered Bankman-Fried back behind bars pending trial.

Bankman-Fried had embodied the rise of cryptocurrencies to a supposedly serious investment like no other. However, in early November, the business construct collapsed when it was revealed that FTX was mainly holding its client funds in a specially issued cryptocurrency with no equivalent. The company filed for bankruptcy on November 11. (afp)

