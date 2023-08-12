Home » FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested again
News

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested again

by admin
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested again

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the insolvent crypto exchange FTX, leaves federal court in Manhattan in January 2023. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP/dpa

The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested again on charges of fraud.

A federal judge in New York on Friday reversed the 31-year-old’s bail release, according to the court’s website. Prosecutors had argued that Bankman-Fried violated the terms of his bail and influenced witnesses.

FTX and the Alameda Research investment fund, also founded by Bankman-Fried, went bust in November, triggering an earthquake in the crypto world. Once hailed as a crypto prodigy, Bankman-Fried was later arrested in the Bahamas and extradited to the United States. The US judiciary accuses the 31-year-old of fraud, money laundering and violations of campaign finance laws.

Bankman-Fried was released from custody in December on $250 million bail. From then on he was under house arrest at his parents’ home in the state of California. Now, New York Judge Lewis Kaplan has ordered Bankman-Fried back behind bars pending trial.

Bankman-Fried had embodied the rise of cryptocurrencies to a supposedly serious investment like no other. However, in early November, the business construct collapsed when it was revealed that FTX was mainly holding its client funds in a specially issued cryptocurrency with no equivalent. The company filed for bankruptcy on November 11. (afp)

See also  Rob Brezsny Scorpio Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023

You may also like

Two people were killed in floods and mudslides...

The Prosecutor’s Office advanced the raid on the...

Yunnan Youth Volleyball Championship Begins in Lijiang, Aims...

Federal youth representation sees young people forgotten

與, “Lee Jae-myeong’s ‘facial recognition disorder’ excuse is...

ICBF talks about the fate of the Mucutuy...

Judge Sets Limits on Trump’s Handling of Evidence...

Inner Mongolia’s Cultural and Tourism Department Focuses on...

Addiction medicine: More and more conspicuous level drinkers...

The Tax Directorate records a decline in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy