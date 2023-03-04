[The Epoch Times, March 4, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) A few days ago, the Secretary-General of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was replaced. It was revealed that Yin Bai was regarded as “meritorious” for suppressing Tibetans when he served in Qinghai.

The mainland media “The Paper” reported that on March 3, Yi Bai, member and secretary-general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, went to the Law Enforcement Supervision Bureau and other units directly under the Commission to “investigate”.

The report indicated that the secretary-general of the Central Political and Legal Committee has been replaced.

According to public information, Yin Bai was born in 1969. He once served as the president of the Intermediate Court of Chuxiong Prefecture in Yunnan Province, the president of the Kunming Intermediate Court, and the deputy secretary (at the departmental level) of the Political and Legal Committee of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee. In June 2014, Yi Bai was transferred to be the Secretary of the Diqing Prefecture Party Committee. In January 2016, Yi Bai served as the chief prosecutor of the Qinghai Provincial Procuratorate. In 2018, he served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee. Since then, he has also served as Secretary of the Haixi State Party Committee and Minister of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee. From April 2022, Yin Bai served as the deputy secretary of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee, and was transferred to the deputy secretary-general of the Central Political and Legal Committee in July of the same year.

On November 28, 2022, the “Free Asia” “Night Talk Zhongnanhai” column disclosed that Fubai was promoted because of his efforts to maintain stability during Xi Jinping’s visit to the Tibetan area of ​​Qinghai, and his “escort” was meritorious.

On June 8, 2021, Xi Jinping visited Qinghai Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture to create an image of caring about ethnic minorities. However, overseas Tibetans revealed to Radio Free Asia that the authorities not only arrested people wantonly to “maintain stability”, but also put on a big show where “Tibetans” greeted them with glamorous applause. Where Xi Jinping is going, high-level security and clearance will be implemented, and Tibetans will be strictly controlled not to carry mobile phones, not to take pictures casually, and to say what they can say.

The “Free Asia” article revealed that to ensure the “absolute security” of Xi Jinping’s visit and the chief director of all performances for Xi Jinping at that time, he was the then deputy secretary of Qinghai Province and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee Yi Bai. According to officials familiar with the matter, Xi told Bo at the time, “Do it well!”

As an official of the CCP’s Political and Legal Department, during his tenure in Yunnan, he was also included in the investigation list by the “International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong” for persecuting Falun Gong practitioners.

Chen Yixin, the former Secretary-General of the Central Political and Legal Committee, was appointed Minister of State Security on October 30 last year. However, a reporter from The Epoch Times discovered on March 4 that in the high-level information on the official website of the Political and Legal Committee of the CPC Central Committee, the name of the secretary-general had not been updated to Yibai.

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there have been many changes in the leadership of the Central Political and Legal Committee.

On October 29 last year, Chen Wenqing was appointed secretary of the Political and Legal Committee. Tang Yijun, a former member of the Central Political and Legal Committee and former Minister of Justice, was transferred to the chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Political Consultative Conference in January this year. On February 24, He Rong (female), former executive vice president of the Supreme Court, was appointed Minister of Justice.

Currently under Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee, there is Wang Xiaohong, Deputy Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee. Commander Wang Chunning.

