Fubon’s private placement of 16 billion yuan was recorded on 5/18

In order to strengthen its own capital, the Board of Directors of Fubon Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. decided on the 16th to issue 1 billion shares at 16 yuan per share, 100% subscribed by the original shareholders through private placement, 16 billion yuan, and the cash capital increase subscription base date and share payment date. On May 18th, therefore, it is estimated that 16 billion yuan will be credited on May 18th.

According to the self-consolidated profit data released by Fubon Financial for the previous four months, Fubon Property & Casualty’s profit in April has turned from loss to profit, with a net profit after tax of 380 million yuan and a cumulative after-tax loss of 3.874 billion yuan. Fubon Property & Casualty said that in order to reflect the anti-epidemic policy, its indemnity and reserves had been accrued in the first quarter. In addition, the company’s strengthening of business quality control has shown results, and it has already made a profit in April.

Therefore, after the cash capital increase of 16 billion yuan is recorded on May 18, the capital adequacy ratio of Fubon Property & Casualty Insurance will be greatly improved, and it is expected to meet the requirements of the competent authority and reach more than 200%.

