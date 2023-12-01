Fudong Community, Xin’anjiang Street, Jiande City: Parents and children in the small building share good time reading and sharing – China Daily

“Glimmer in the Building – Parent-child Reading and Sharing Good Time in Xiaolou” Launches in Fudong Community

The Fudong Community in Xin’anjiang Street, Jiande City, is taking steps to enhance the love of reading among its residents with the recent launch of the “Glimmer in the Building – Parent-child Reading and Sharing Good Time in Xiaolou” activity. The event, held at the Infant and Child Growth Station, aims to create a new trend of learning for all by inviting parents and children to participate in the reading activity.

“The meaning of reading”, “Reading Methods”, “Reading Misunderstandings”, and “Reading to Accompany Growth” were among the topics covered at the beginning of the activity. The community propagandist emphasized the importance of parent-child reading in children’s growth, with a focus on establishing the correct concept of parent-child reading and carrying it out through appropriate guidance methods. Parents were encouraged to interact warmly with their children and stimulate their interest in picture books and their contents through gentle guidance.

Fudong community is committed to meeting the cultural needs of its residents through continuous reading activities. The community aims to greatly enrich the residents’ spiritual world and lay a good mass foundation for building a healthy and harmonious “book-loving Fudong”. In the next step, the community plans to make full use of the venue space to carry out a variety of reading activities in bookstores, book bars, and book corners to further stimulate the people’s enthusiasm for reading.

The event was met with enthusiasm from both parents and children, with everyone enjoying a good time of reading and promoting the harmony of neighborly relations through communication. The community hopes to continue to foster a love of reading among its residents and create a home filled with books.

(Pictures provided with authorization from Liao Jianqiang)

[Editor in charge: Cai Donghai]

