Petrol served at 1.960 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 2.003, white pumps 1.875), diesel at 2.017 euro/litre (-1, companies 2.061, white pumps 1.932). LPG served at 0.790 euro/litre (-1, companies 0.801, white pumps 0.777), methane served at 2.324 euro/kg (-7, companies 2.359, white pumps 2.297), LNG 2.553 euro/kg (+5, companies 2.584 euro /kg, white pumps 2,532 euro/kg).

These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.911 euro/litre (served 2.169), self-service diesel 1.962 euro/litre (served 2.221), LPG 0.898 euro/litre, methane 2.531 euro/kg, LNG 2.547 euro/kg. These are the prices of refined products in the Mediterranean at the end of Monday 9 January: petrol at 548 euros per thousand liters (-6 rounded values), diesel at 686 euros per thousand liters (-15 rounded values). These are the values ​​inclusive of excise duty: petrol at 1276.51 euros per thousand litres, diesel at 1316.76 euros per thousand litres.

Antitrust requests documentation from the GdF

Meanwhile, the president of the Competition and Market Authority, Roberto Rustichelli, wrote to the Commander General of the Guardia di Finanza, Giuseppe Zafarana, asking for the collaboration of the Corps in order to acquire the documentation relating to the recent checks carried out on fuel prices, with particular reference to the violations ascertained. This can be read in a note from the Antitrust which will analyze whether or not there have been unfair commercial practices and violations of competition.

Petrol: Codacons, diesel on the motorway over 2.5 euros

According to the Codacons consumer association, fuel price lists continue to remain at very high levels, to the point that on the motorway the price of diesel in the served mode exceeds 2.4 euros per liter in many petrol stations, breaking through the ceiling of 2 on the A14 ,5 €. The association is monitoring the trend of retail price lists. Based on the latest prices communicated between 9 and 10 January by the managers to the Ministry of Enterprises, on the A1 green cars cost 2.369 euros per liter served, diesel 2.449 euros. Similar situation on the A4 where a liter of petrol costs 2.384 euros, diesel 2.459 euros. Complaint presented to the Antitrust.

Blangiardo: inflation effect, weight on weaker bands

Speaking on Sky Tg24, Istat president Gian Carlo Blangiardo recalled that fuels have a “direct” and an “indirect” effect on inflation, due to transport and intermediation. “This can be a big problem going forward if things go in the direction of continued growth,” he added. Blangiardo recalled the Institute’s estimate of inflation acquired for 2023, equal to 5.1%, a figure which, however, could now appear “optimistic: if things were to get even worse, the value could be exceeded upwards with effects above all on less well-off families.