Fuel Price Stabilization Fund did not meet its objective, it must be leveled and liquidated – news

The malfunctioning of the FEPC has a direct impact on Ecopetrol’s financial stability, rating and debt: Comptroller General.

According to a study by the Comptroller General of the Republic, the significant deficits presented by the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) are the result of a bad design of this mechanism, which has cost the Nation approximately $100 billion at prices constants of 2023 (including interest for TES) from its start-up.

These are deficits that are expected to be corrected in the current government, which implies sacrifices such as more aggressive internal price increases and a redesign or elimination of said fund, indicates this analysis.

The accumulated deficit of said Fund has caused the governments of the day to no longer focus these large resources for investment, being used to subsidize fuels, which was not the purpose of the Fund, indicates this sectoral study.

The control body considers that the changes to the operation of this fund and the internal price of fuels must be, in the long term, the consequence of the application of a constant, better designed and long-term policy and not temporary as up to now.

“Had we had a fund that worked with fewer restrictions and admitted greater volatility, we would not have had to resort to constant leverage (via the Nation’s General Budget), dividends, indebtedness, and tax reforms.”

The unforeseen consequence of the malfunctioning of the FEPC has been the need for Ecopetrol to declare high dividends in order to clean up the fund with the oil company’s profits, which leads to less availability of investment resources for its programs and derived from this originates the need to issue debt bonds, increasing the indebtedness levels of said company.

When will the clearing of the FEPC?

In the analysis, carried out by the Directorate of Sectoral Studies of the Delegate Comptroller of Mines and Energy, it is said that with the new Medium-Term Fiscal Framework 2023 it is clear that the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund will not be dismantled ( FEPC) at least in the short term, but it is expected to redesign its operation and priority will be given to the extinction of deficits so that their accumulation is not so onerous.

The Comptroller considers that until the national government, headed by the Ministry of Finance and Mining, and given the functions delegated to the CREG, establishes the new general calculation methodology for setting fuel prices and they begin to be applied, the situation of deficit accumulation of the FEPC will not be reversed.

However, the actions carried out up to now that are evidenced in the financial planning of the Nation, allow us to foresee a scenario with positive assumptions, but which continue to depend on economic variables, both internal and from the international market, to achieve the objectives of reducing subsidies and control of volatility.

“For now, the gradual and constant increase in the internal price to match the international reference price is consistent with the elimination of the deficit and the problems that this entails, but the changes to the operation of the FEPC and the internal price of fossil fuels must be , in the long term, consequence of the application of a constant policy and not conjunctural as up to now”, is underlined in the sectoral study.

An ineffective and inefficient Fund

The Comptroller General of the Republic reviewed in this study the current status of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) in Colombia, determining the different variables that may have affected this instrument in its development.

Initially, the current problem of the FEPC is mentioned in terms of the structural shortcomings that it has presented, given that the The purpose for which it was created was to mitigate the impact of fluctuations in fuel prices in international markets in the domestic market and the results in this regard demonstrate, from its creation to date, its ineffectiveness and inefficiency. .

The CGR questions the use of the FEPC as an instrument to control the volatilities of the internal price of liquid fuels and considers that any intervention attempt by the national government would result in higher deficits if the saving and dissaving mechanism is not modified. .

In the same way, it is affirmed that it would be advisable for the internal prices of liquid fuels to vary more closely with international markets so that, in this way, the Nation would not have to resort to debt or other sources of the General Budget of the Nation (PGN).

The CGR established that the fuel price stabilization policy in Colombia became a subsidy for liquid fuels, leaving aside the objective of the initial policy of clearing them, which had been going on since 1999.

Finally, it is concluded that the fiscal consolidation of the FEPC, which is estimated in the financial planning of the Nation according to the 2023 Medium-term Fiscal Framework and in accordance with the 2023 Financial Plan, complying with the fiscal rule, is viable as long as when the different variables of the proposed economic assumptions are fulfilled and in the medium term the mechanism is restructured, making it sustainable and fiscally neutral or eliminating it, allowing the market’s connatural volatilities.

The CGR is waiting for the new scheme defined by the Government to analyze it in due course.

