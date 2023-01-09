Listen to the audio version of the article

Since 1 January 2023, when the entire discount on excise duties (18.3 cents per liter) was definitively cancelled, fuel prices have continued to grow despite sharply lower oil prices on the Italian network. A phenomenon on which the Government has announced vigilance with a recourse to tighter controls which in reality had already started in December 2022. Which ones?

The control of the Gdf

On the one hand, the Ministry of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti has given a mandate to the Guardia di Finanza to observe the market: it is up to the special unit for goods and services (which has among its objectives the contracting of crimes against the public economy, industry and trade) monitoring to ascertain any speculation. The checks on the distributors concern, inter alia, the date of purchase of the fuel, the price paid by the distributors for the supply and stocks, to establish whether the fuel, purchased at lower prices when the discount was still in force, is sold at a price that incorporates the value of the excise duty.

Mister Prices

Monitoring the dynamics of fuel prices sold at the pump – petrol, diesel, LPG and methane and the components that determine them – was also entrusted by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso to “Mister Prices”, i.e. the Guarantor for price surveillance Benedetto Mineo. Among the functions of which is the control and verification – upon reporting by citizens – to curb speculative phenomena. “Mister Prices” can refer the “suspicious” dynamics of prices to the minister who provides for the formulation of reports to the Antitrust, to request inspections by the Guardia di Finanza and to initiate moral suasion actions. “Next week I will bring together consumer associations to discuss the most suitable tools,” the minister announced to Corriere della Sera

Price observatory

The fuel price observatory is also available to the consumer, an information and transparency service that allows you to consult in real time the fuel sales prices actually charged at distribution plants located throughout the country, as communicated by the managers points of sale weekly or in the case of midweek increases. Among the functions there is the one that allows you to view all the plants in an area of ​​10 km around your position. Indeed, the operators of all fuel distribution systems on the entire road network have the obligation to notify the Ministry of Economic Development of the prices charged for all types of fuel (petrol, diesel, LPG and methane, including that coming from regasification L-CNG and that dispensed in liquid form LNG) and for all forms of sale (with priority for the self-service mode, if active during the entire opening hours).