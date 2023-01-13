Listen to the audio version of the article

The petrol price boom is not just an Italian issue, but a European one. This was recorded by the Commission’s weekly bulletin which puts it on paper as the increase in excise duties, VAT and other indirect taxes at the beginning of the year have increased the cost of fuel at the pump almost everywhere.

And among the countries where growth has experienced a real surge, two stand out: Italy and France. That is, the countries which, according to the European executive, tax petrol and diesel more.

In the bulletin, the Commission recalls how Luxembourg, Poland and Sweden have increased VAT and excise duties. Italy and Portugal have increased excise duties. Austria and Latvia raised other indirect taxes. France has stopped discounting the retail price and increased excise duties on diesel. Compared to the first week of the year, according to the most recent report edited by the European Commission, a stabilization has begun.

The map of price increases in the EU

The most marked differences are in fact noted between the price list of 9 January and that of 26 December, the last of 2022. Going into detail in the maps of the EU Commission on tax levies on petrol and diesel, it is noted that Paris applies taxes respectively for 54% and 49%, Rome for 58% and 51%. The European average stands at 50.7% and 42.1%. In France, prices have gone from 1.65 euros per liter (petrol) and 1.74 (diesel) to 1.85 and 1.89. In Italy, according to the Brussels survey, the increase was from 1.62 euro/litre for petrol and 1.69 for diesel, to 1.81 and 1.87. Prices remained stable in Germany, where petrol dropped slightly, from 1.74 to 1.71 euro/litre, and diesel increased by one cent, from 1.81 to 1.82. In Spain, from 1.56 and 1.64 at the end of the year they went to 1.61 and 1.68 in the second survey of 2023.

Lithuania bucking the trend

The price increase, in a handful of weeks has spread like wildfire, from Latvia to Bulgaria. In contrast, and slightly down, prices in Lithuania: 1.49 for petrol and 1.65 for diesel in December, 1.48 and 1.64 in the latest survey. And those who, in recent months, have placed a national ceiling on fuel prices have not been spared from the trend.