In order to explain various thematic axes, the National Executive Commission of the Fuerza Ciudadana political party will hold a territorial assembly in Valledupar.

This meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 21stfrom 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of I had broughtlocated at 16A street #19 – 75.

According to the schedule of the agenda, in the territorial assembly topics such as the acquisition of militancy, how to be a member of the National Directoratehow to aspire to popularly elected posts by the party and how candidates for popularly elected bodies and posts will be pre-selected.

To attend the meeting, you can make a prerecorded In the following link:

https://sistema.fuerzaciudadana.com.co/public/militantes/registro-militantes

