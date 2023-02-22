The political party Citizen Force, founded by the current governor of the department of Magdalena (Carlos Caicedo), began to form the list of pre-candidates to the Mayor of Valledupar, the Municipal Council, as well as the Government of Cesar and the Departmental Assembly.

This Tuesday afternoon they held a assembly in the World Capital of Vallenato, which was led by Raphael Martinezformer mayor of Santa Marta, former candidate for the Chamber Hugo Paternina y Patricia Caicedo, sister of the Magdalenense governor, the three are part of the national commission of the party.

DO THEY HAVE STRENGTH IN VALLEDUPAR?

More than 200 personasincluding the pre-candidates for mayor of the capital of the Cesar William Herrerarepresentative, and the doctor Julius Julio Peraltto. In addition, they were Angela Masters, former candidate for the Senate for this group in Cesar and the former mayor Freddy Socarras.

The party leaders explained that the objective of the meeting is form the provisional board of directors for this municipality and start the process that will allow the definition of the list of pre-candidates for the different positions of popular election.

IN OTHER MUNICIPALITIES

The same dynamic will be carried out in other municipalities of the department and in other cities of the country to aspire to institutions of each territory.

“We have started a national tour to build the party,

It is not simply a meeting of sympathizers, it is a constitutive assembly”, Martinez expressed. The raid ends in Pasto in the month of March.

THE MESS OF CAICEDO

The Attorney General’s Office announced the imputation of charges Caicedo, leader of Fuerza Ciudadana, for alleged irregularities in contracts and projects when he was mayor of the district of Santa Marta. The president assures that the processes against him are part of a ‘political persecution’.

