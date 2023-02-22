In Valledupar, the Territorial Assembly convened by the National Executive Commission of the Fuerza Ciudadana party was successfully carried out, an activity that had the objective of integrating the base of the militants to make way for compliance with the guidelines as a political party in the face of regional elections next October 29.

This activity is part of the national tour ‘Join the Change’, of the Fuerza Ciudadana party, which is touring the main capital cities to open the doors to its militancy.

The day was led by the national leaders Rafael Martínez, Patricia Caicedo and Hugo Paternina, who explained that the process will take place in two moments, the assembly to add militancy and then to choose in three weeks, the Electoral College that will define the candidates in this territory.

Rafael Martínez, national director of Fuerza Ciudadana, reiterated that his presence in Valledupar responds to the guidelines of the Provisional National Executive Table (MENP) and the founding president of the party, Carlos Caicedo.

A couple of months ago, the National Electoral Council granted legal status to Fuerza Ciudadana, a political project that, as a movement, achieved three mayoralties, one governorship, a campaign for the Presidency, list for the Senate and other successive events that lead it to consolidate as politic party.

“We are taking a tour of the main capital cities of the country. With the Territorial Assembly it is allowed to recognize the militancy, choose the provisional spokespersons, the provisional board of directors and nurture the sectoral commissions from which the political and social work is done. Likewise, to pre-register candidates who want to carry the orange flag to the Mayor’s Office, Council, Assembly or Governor’s Office,” said Martínez.



He explained that the second call will be in three weeks, with a new meeting to continue nurturing the militancy, the commissions and choose an Electoral College that is the one that decides which are the candidates for the coming contest.

Martínez stressed that Fuerza Ciudadana has great sympathy in Cesar, a team has been building throughout the presidential campaign and the Senate campaign, with candidates from this department.

“It is expected that the work will continue to grow with a solid militancy and with a pattern led by the coherence between what is thought and what is done. There is a vocation to change realities in Cesar ”, he affirmed.

For her part, Patricia Caicedo, also a national leader, was pleased by the massive call for Fuerza Ciudadana in Valledupar, with the presence of delegations from the rest of the municipalities of Cesar, whose militancy allows it to grow to consolidate this political project that seeks to changes and better quality of life for communities.

“In Cesar there is an important political work that must be highlighted and defended. We are looking for political strength for the upcoming regional elections, we are going forward for a change that we all deserve, from the vocation of a powerful militancy that sows the seed to reach the different positions of popular election ”, he affirmed.

ABOUT THE TERRITORIAL ASSEMBLY

With the Assemblies, the aim is to lead the process of change and transformation of Colombian society from the territories, in addition to organizing the registration and pre-selection process of pre-candidates for single-member positions and popular representation who, on behalf of the party, will participate in the elections in municipalities, capitals, districts and departments.

The formation of the work commissions by sectors is also started, in the different territorial entities in accordance with the party’s statute.

In December the CNE granted legal status to the new left-wing political party born in the Caribbean, Fuerza Ciudadana, founded by the current governor of Magdalena, Carlos Eduardo Caicedo, who competed in the 2018 presidential election with the current president Petro.

Fuerza Ciudadana has conquered the mayoralty of Santa Marta three times, the governorship of Magdalena and has a presence in the House of Representatives.

