(ANSA) – TRENTO, APRIL 14 – “The Tar decree is surprising in the face of the death of a person. For our part, what concerns us is the safety of citizens and the choices made so far go in that direction. We can ask the revocation of the decree, providing the requested documentation (which we believe we will be able to file by next Monday).” Thus, the president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, in a press conference, at the end of a meeting with the mayors of the Valle di Sole and the representatives of the community of the valley.



“Ispra was present at the provincial public safety committee and gave a favorable opinion on the ordinance. We can request the revocation of the decree, providing the requested documentation. There are documents available to the investigating judiciary that we do not have”, said Fugatti.



As reported by the governor, the search for the she-bear will proceed and, in the event of capture, the specimen will be transferred to the Casteller wildlife centre. “However, let’s change the methods of catching: the operations of the forestry corps are limited, and this increases the risk of safety for people”, said Fugatti, specifying that “Jj4 is dangerous and must be killed, together with the other problematic bears”. (HANDLE).

