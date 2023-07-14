Home » Fugitive former police officer accused of the femicide of agent Carla Ayala is sent to trial
News

Fugitive former police officer accused of the femicide of agent Carla Ayala is sent to trial

by admin

The Specialized Investigating Court for a Life Free of Violence against Women ordered a trial on Thursday against Juan Josué Castillo, a former police officer who is on the run and who is accused of the femicide of agent Carla Ayala.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that the Court “ordered that the red diffusion against Castillo be maintained.”

The accused was part of the extinct Police Reaction Group (GRP), which was dissolved after the crime, perpetrated in 2017, and in its place the Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as “Jaguars”, was created in 2018.

Ayala was attacked during a Christmas party that took place on December 29, 2017 in San Salvador and then the former elite agent Castillo, known as “Samurai”, the main suspect in the crime and who is a fugitive from justice, took her away. to the eastern part of the country.

The victim’s body was located in September 2018 in a grave on a piece of land belonging to the Castillo family.

In October 2020, a court decreed prison for 8 people, including 6 former elite police officers, for their links to the Ayala femicide.

The ex-police officers were sentenced to between four and eight years in prison for the crime of breach of duty and two were charged with aggravated femicide commission by omission.

These are former agents Ovidio Antonio Pacheco Morales and Wilfredo Deras Hernández, who each received seven years in prison.

See also  2021 Hundred Cities Consumer Satisfaction Evaluation Released: Jiangsu Wins "Double First" - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without...

Custody disputes can follow the child in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy