Fugitive Fraud: The Unsettling Case of Hiran Mazaira and His Kitchen Remodeling Scam

Title: Alleged Fraudulent Contractor Arrested for Violating Probation, Faces Multiple Charges

Introduction:

Hiran Mazaira, a man accused of posing as a licensed contractor and scamming numerous clients in Florida, has been apprehended in Orlando. The arrest follows alleged violations of his probation in a grand burglary case in Lee County. Mazaira faces a slew of charges, with multiple victims speaking out about his alleged fraudulent activities.

The Kitchen Remodeling Scam:

Fernando López, a resident of Key West, is one of the victims claiming to have fallen prey to Mazaira’s elaborate scheme. According to López, Mazaira posed as a licensed contractor on social media and offered kitchen remodeling services across the state. However, after charging exorbitant amounts to unsuspecting clients, he disappeared, leaving them empty-handed. López expressed his desire for Mazaira to be held accountable for his actions, stating, “What I want is for him to pay the price for everything he has done.”

A Pattern of Deception:

Public records reveal Mazaira’s history of fraudulent activities. In 2015, he faced convictions for grand theft and operating as an unlicensed contractor in Lee County. In another instance in Manatee County, Mazaira kept money from a remodeling project he never completed. He eventually returned the funds after being found guilty of grand theft. Furthermore, Mazaira has an outstanding arrest warrant in Broward County, and Miami-Dade County authorities have confirmed an ongoing case involving María Álvarez.

Victim Testimonies:

María Álvarez recently spoke out about her experience with Mazaira, recounting how she identified his photo when visiting the Miami-Dade Department of Regulation and Economic Resources. Learning about the arrest, Álvarez exclaimed, “I was in the pool and I jumped so nobody could believe what was happening. I was really happy, really.” Another victim, Esther Fonseca, alleges that she paid $6,600 to Mazaira for kitchen remodeling in Delray Beach, but he never completed the job. Fonseca has been gathering other alleged victims across the state in an effort to stop Mazaira from further defrauding unsuspecting individuals.

Desire for Justice:

A month ago, a group of victims contacted Telemundo 51 Responds to publicize their predicament. They now eagerly await the legal outcome of Mazaira’s case. “I know that it will be very difficult to recover the money, but that he pays it and that he is in jail for a long time,” asserted Fernando López, one of the affected property owners.

Current Status:

Throughout the investigation, Mazaira remained elusive, and attempts to interview him were unsuccessful. As a result of the charges he faces and the pending Broward County case, Mazaira will remain behind bars at the Lee County Jail. An August hearing has been scheduled, although the records do not indicate the presence of a defense attorney.

Conclusion:

Hiran Mazaira’s arrest in Orlando sheds light on his alleged fraudulent activities as a contractor across Florida. Numerous victims have come forward, sharing their experiences of being swindled by Mazaira. As the legal proceedings unfold, the victims hope for justice to be served and for Mazaira to face the consequences of his actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

