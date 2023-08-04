Fugitive Mauricio Funes separates from Muyshondt and confirms that he paid him for privileged information

After the hacking of his Twitter account, the former president and fugitive from Salvadoran justice, Mauricio Funes, separated from the President’s Security Advisor, Alejandro Muyshondt.

“I separate myself from Alejandro Muyshondt, he for his pleasure gave me information about CAPRES and the movements of President Nayib Bukele,” he confirmed.

Funes admitted that the relationship with Muyshondt was of a commercial nature: “I paid him in exchange for privileged information,” he revealed and pointed out that: “any crime committed by him is his sole responsibility.”

🚨 FUGAL MAURICIO FUNES RELEASES FROM MUYSHONDT AND ACCEPTED THAT HE PAID HIM FOR PRIVILEGED INFORMATION The fugitive from Salvadoran justice and former president of El Salvador, Mauricio Funes, separates himself from the Security Advisor to the Presidency, Alejandro Muyshondt. Admit and that… pic.twitter.com/VzBlnlDFU4 – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) August 4, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

