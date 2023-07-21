Fugitives Recovered and Stolen Goods Worth 1.932 Billion Yuan Retrieved in China’s Pursuit Efforts

Title: Central Escape Pursuit Office Recovers 582 Fugitives and 1.932 Billion Yuan in Stolen Goods

Subtitle: “Skynet 2023” Operation Yields Successful Results in Chasing, Preventing, and Recovering Stolen Goods

In a recent report from the Central Escape Pursuit Office, it has been revealed that a total of 582 fugitives have been recovered across the country from January to June this year. Among these, 25 of them were categorized as “red notice personnel” and one as “hundred red notice personnel.” Additionally, stolen goods with an estimated worth of approximately 1.932 billion yuan have been successfully recovered during this time period.

The “Skynet 2023” operation, which was initiated earlier, has significantly contributed to the efforts of the Central Office of Escape Pursuit in establishing an integrated mechanism for chasing, preventing, and recovering stolen goods. The focus of their efforts has been on the “hundreds of red notice personnel” who have evaded capture thus far and the new escapees in recent years. By formulating precise strategies, intensifying individual case investigations, and relentlessly expanding their operational achievements, they have achieved noteworthy results.

A milestone moment in this pursuit occurred on June 10 when Guo Jiefang, one of the “Hundred Red Notice” individuals, returned to China to surrender. Guo Jiefang became the 62nd “Hundred Red Notice” fugitive to be brought to justice since the launch of the “Skynet Operation” and the first since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Moreover, the efforts to apprehend Guo Jiefang not only led to her surrender, but the stolen money involved in the case has also been recovered in accordance with the law.

The crackdown on corruption and money-laundering activities has been reinforced by the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The pursuit of illegal funds held abroad has been prioritized, and the departments responsible for handling fugitives and stolen goods have intensified their efforts in asset search, freezing, confiscation, and return. For instance, in the case of Wang Dongsheng, the former director of the Yantai City Highway Bureau of Shandong Province, his property involved in criminal activities was frozen and recovered upon his return to China on February 12. Additionally, Feng Weihua, a “red notice person” who used illegal gains from corruption, bribery, and embezzlement of public funds, had his land use rights, factory buildings, and collected rent with a total value of nearly 400 million yuan confiscated by the Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court on February 24.

Throughout this year, the agencies responsible for handling such cases have capitalized on international rules and domestic laws, fostering deep international cooperation in both judicial and law enforcement aspects of anti-corruption activities. The pursuit of fugitives and stolen goods has been carried out with a steadfast commitment to the rule of law. Notably, several individuals, including Lin Zhifang involved in duty-related crimes, Wu Moumou, and Feng Moumou suspected of duty-related crimes, have been successfully repatriated to China. In March, Li Xi’an, the former director of the Food Bureau of Xi’an City, Shaanxi Province, was apprehended and brought to justice within a short span of two months after fleeing.

China has further strengthened its anti-corruption efforts internationally by enacting the “Foreign Relations Law of the People’s Republic of China.” This law, which came into effect on July 1, emphasizes expanding mechanisms for foreign law enforcement cooperation, improving systems of judicial assistance, and promoting international cooperation in law enforcement and judicial domains. Furthermore, it specifically emphasizes the need to strengthen international cooperation in combatting transnational crimes and anti-corruption. This legislation provides a crucial legal foundation for China‘s pursuits in international anti-corruption cooperation and the pursuit of fugitives and stolen goods.

With the unwavering determination of the Party Central Committee in pursuit of fugitives and stolen goods, China‘s widening circle of anti-corruption cooperation, and the continuous enhancement of professional capabilities in fugitive and stolen goods departments at all levels, no matter how far or how long fugitives may attempt to flee, they will ultimately find themselves trapped within the all-encompassing “Skynet” unable to evade justice.

