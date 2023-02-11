Home News Fujian boy passed away after being unwell after raising his hands 7 times during class and was ignored | Physical discomfort | The Epoch Times
A parent said that his 8-year-old son was unwell during class at a primary school in Fujian and passed away after being ignored for raising his hand seven times. The picture shows elementary school students in mainland China. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 10, 2023]Recently, a mainland parent posted an article about his 8-year-old son feeling unwell during class. He raised his hand for the seventh time within 10 minutes, and the teacher responded to him and told him to bear it. The child fell down after class, and passed away in a coma after being sent to the hospital.

Based on news from Lu Media on February 10, the parent posted on the Internet that in November 2020, his 8-year-old son Guo felt unwell during a class in a primary school in Gulou District, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, and raised his hand to signal to the teacher. , but the teacher ignored him.

It wasn’t until the child raised his hand for the seventh time within 10 minutes that he was very uncomfortable that the teacher responded to him and asked him to bear it a little longer and lie down on the table to rest first. Subsequent monitoring screens showed that the teacher continued to teach while the child rested on the table.

It was not until after class that the teacher led the child out of the classroom to prepare for medical treatment. The child fell on the corner of the stairs when going down the stairs. A few minutes later, the child’s father arrived and called 120 for an ambulance to send his son to the hospital. The child fell into a deep coma in the hospital and died unfortunately.

Guo’s parents criticized the teacher’s indifference and indifference in dealing with it, and failed to take effective measures in time to avoid the tragedy, and were responsible for Guo’s death. The monitoring screen provided by the school did not record the process of Guo’s fall, and the parents questioned the school’s hidden complete monitoring.

Parents said that since then, they have been in litigation with the school and related teachers until now.

In this regard, the school staff responded that the incident has now entered legal procedures. The court has announced the result of the first instance judgment, and the second instance trial has been held on the 9th, but the result has not been announced.

The staff also said that the child had underlying medical conditions and the cause of death was not related to the fall. The police have retrieved the relevant monitoring, and the school has not deleted or altered the monitoring.

On February 10th, #boy was unwell and passed away after raising his hand 7 times# rushed to the hot search. Aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Some people think: “The teacher has to bear a lot of responsibility. He raised his hand seven times and didn’t pay attention to the students.” Some people also said, “This is the teacher’s dereliction of duty, indifference and carelessness. There is no doubt that he bears an inescapable responsibility.” Some netizens reminded: “As a teacher, you must have a parental heart, otherwise why bother teaching and educating people.”

