Fujian issued 22 implementation opinions to speed up the construction of cross-strait integrated development demonstration zone and was praised by Taiwanese compatriots_Xiamen Radio and Television Network

Fujian Province Issues 22 Implementation Opinions to Accelerate Cross-Strait Integrated Development

Fujian, China – The Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Fujian Provincial People’s Government recently released the implementation opinions on the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Supporting Fujian to Explore a New Road for Cross-Strait Integrated Development and Build a Cross-Strait Integrated Development Demonstration Zone”. This move has been met with enthusiasm from Taiwanese compatriots, signaling a positive step towards cross-strait cooperation and integration.

The 22 Implementation opinions, tailored to the actual conditions of Fujian Province, propose substantial progress in the construction of cross-strait integrated development demonstration zones by 2025. The aim to form a number of phased landmark results signifies a commitment to promote peace and play a greater role in the unification process.

The focus of the newly issued implementation opinions is on “jointly building and sharing the first homeland and creating a model for cross-Strait social integration,” “deepening economic and trade cooperation between Fujian and Taiwan and creating a model for cross-Strait economic integration,” and “intensifying cultural exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan and creating a model for the emotional integration of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

The response from Taiwanese compatriots has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their excitement about the measures outlined in the implementation opinions. Chen Yucheng, a compatriot in Xiamen and Taiwan, who works as an acupuncture and massage specialist in Xiamen, emphasized the importance of expanding the application scenarios of Taiwan residents’ residence permits in the province’s government services, public services, and the internet, as proposed in the implementation opinions. He highlighted the convenience and security that this would offer to Taiwanese residents in Fujian.

Furthermore, the newly released implementation opinions include measures to build a unified platform for the province to directly recognize Taiwanese vocational qualification certificates, and to ease market access restrictions for Taiwan-funded and Taiwanese enterprises in accordance with laws and regulations. These measures are seen as providing a broader platform for Taiwan compatriots to come to Fujian to pursue their dreams, signaling the province’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to cross-strait cooperation.

Zhang Wensheng, deputy dean of the Taiwan Institute of Xiamen University, emphasized the comprehensiveness and operability of the 22 new implementation opinions, reflecting Fujian’s determination and confidence in building a cross-strait integrated development demonstration zone. The focus on planning, establishment of bases and infrastructure construction, along with a clear timetable for phased results by 2025, demonstrate Fujian’s commitment to implementing the opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

The implementation opinions have also garnered attention on the island of Taiwan, with current affairs commentator Xie Zhichuan expressing optimism about the comprehensive, systematic and sincere nature of the measures. Xie Zhichuan believes that the “22 Articles” will attract Taiwanese compatriots, especially young Taiwanese and “first-timers,” to pursue their dreams in Fujian, further promoting cross-strait integration.

The issuance of the 22 implementation opinions by Fujian has been met with appreciation and excitement from Taiwanese compatriots, signaling a positive step towards cross-strait cooperation and integration. The comprehensive and sincere measures included in the implementation opinions have created a renewed sense of optimism for the future of cross-strait relations.