Title: Fujian Ningde Embraces “Four Down to the Grassroots” to Promote Local Development

Inheriting the Fine Work Style, Leading Cadres in Fujian Ningde Go Deep into Local Enterprises and Fields

Ningde City, Fujian Province – Leading cadres from Zherong County, Ningde City, Fujian Province, recently demonstrated their commitment to serving the grassroots by visiting the Zherong County Pharmaceutical Industrial Park and addressing the needs of local enterprises. This exemplifies the spirit of “Four Down to the Grassroots”, a work principle advocated by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his time in Ningde.

The principle encompasses propagating the party’s line, principles, and policies at the grassroots level, conducting investigations and research, receiving letters and visits from the public, and working on-site to address issues faced by the local community. This approach aims to align with the mass line of the party in the new era.

One such enterprise benefiting from this fine work style is Fujian Mindong Lijiexun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Lin Yuan, the chairman of the company, expressed his anticipation for handling land union formalities and appreciated the support received from the county party committee. With annual sales exceeding 50 million yuan, the company relies on the local specialty Pseudostellariae Pseudostellariae to produce compound Pseudostellariae granules. To expand their production capacity and attract more workers, the company plans to build talent apartments and is seeking support for land use.

To resolve this issue, officials from Zherong County Natural Resources Bureau have been working to collect, store, clear, and level the land surrounding the company. With an expected completion time of three months, the problem of land use for talent apartments will be resolved. Zherong County Party Secretary Zhang Xiaorong acknowledged Fujian Mindong Lijiexun Pharmaceutical’s contribution to the development of the industry and emphasized their commitment to providing better services.

Ningde City and its leadership have placed significant importance on visiting the grassroots and frontline to gain insights and resolve issues effectively. This dedication allows members of the party and government leadership to understand the sentiments of the people and make informed decisions for high-quality economic and social development.

Similarly, in Fuding City, the development of the famous Fuding white tea, a pillar industry for rural revitalization, has witnessed substantial progress. With over 2,800 tea processing enterprises providing more than 100,000 jobs, the industry directly enhances the lives of over 300,000 people. Fuding City established a tea industry development leading group, led by city officials, to overcome production, processing, and sales challenges faced by tea companies and tea gardens. They promote the construction of base-based ecological tea gardens and implement anti-counterfeit traceability systems, contributing to the green and high-quality development of the tea industry.

Ningde City, in implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, emphasizes spending no less than 60 days per year at the grassroots level for research purposes. This enables leaders to understand the needs of the people and make informed decisions based on the ground reality. In-depth research conducted by Mayor Zhang Yongning and relevant departments resulted in the launch of practical policies aimed at supporting local enterprises. In 2022, taxes and fees will be reduced by 8.5 billion yuan, and financial support amounting to 5.22 billion yuan will be provided through re-loans, rediscounts, and credit support. Additionally, bailout loans worth 1.88 billion yuan and inclusive small and micro loans of 50 billion yuan will be issued.

The promotion of policies and the dissemination of information at the grassroots level play a crucial role in ensuring the party’s line, principles, and policies are effectively communicated to the people. In Zuilingwei Village, Chengjiao Township, Zherong County, the Zherong County small bench preaching team, through their allegro performances, have effectively conveyed the party’s policies to the villagers. This has not only brought about an understanding of local policies but also united the community and inspired the enthusiasm of the cadres. The promotion of paper-cutting culture in Bootlingwei Village has led to the development of the culture, agriculture, and tourism industry based on this traditional art form. This village has been recognized as a “Gold Medal Tourist Village” in Fujian Province.

Focusing on the principles of rural revitalization, Ningde City has established a regular publicity mechanism that enables the grassroots to learn about the party’s line, principles, and policies. Through various forms of publicity, such as organizing more than 180 teams with over 2,500 preachers and conducting more than 40,000 sessions, attended by over 3.1 million people, the city and county levels have ensured effective communication of policy information.

In addition to these efforts, Ningde City has also prioritized handling letters and visits from the public, particularly in relation to issues faced by the fishing and seafood processing industry. With a significant portion of the population engaged in these sectors, the city has established a “sea community” where fishermen can access convenient services previously unavailable due to their ocean-based work.

Ningde City’s commitment to serving the grassroots, inheriting the fine work style of “Four Down to the Grassroots”, has proved beneficial for local enterprises, industries, and communities. By understanding the needs of the people through on-site research, addressing their concerns, and promoting effective policies, the city aims to achieve high-quality economic and social development.