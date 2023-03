global current affairs

4CHRqJIyrIo article Australian mining giant: China will not pose a threat to Australia’s national security world.huanqiu.com

4CHTehMI4Mh article The British “Guardian” apologizes for the black history of the founder of slavery world.huanqiu.com

4CHQlNBhHzu article The United States clamored for the establishment of a “special court” against Russia, and the Russian embassy in the United States responded world.huanqiu.com

4CHT0nGKd24 article Japanese media: Chinese enjoy cherry blossoms in their own way oversea.huanqiu.com

4CHfSJIsvg8 article Don’t accept thick clothes!Tomorrow the cold air will come again china.huanqiu.com