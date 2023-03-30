Original title: Fujian promotes youth employment and entrepreneurship through multiple channels

This year, the number of college graduates in Fujian Province is expected to reach 330,000, a record high. The reporter learned from the Fujian Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security that this year Fujian will vigorously expand employment space, improve service guarantees, strengthen assistance to those in need, and promote youth employment and entrepreneurship through multiple channels.

Fujian will increase policy support, implement policies such as job subsidies, social security subsidies, fee reductions and deferred payment, and encourage enterprises to absorb more jobs. Implement policies such as student loan repayment and extra points for entrance examinations, implement grassroots projects such as “three supports and one support”, and broaden grassroots employment channels. Provide preferential policies such as guaranteed loans, tax reductions and exemptions, incubation and cultivation, etc., to encourage young people to start their own businesses. Support the construction of the part-time job market, implement social security subsidies, accidental injury insurance subsidies and other benefits, and promote flexible employment.

In terms of optimizing employment services, Fujian will continue to carry out activities such as sending secretaries and mayors to send jobs and retain talents to enter the campus, strengthen the collection and release of job information at the provincial level, hold frequent online and offline recruitment activities, and provide career guidance, job recommendation and employment for youth employment. Apprentice opportunities. Adapt to the needs of industrial transformation and upgrading, expand the scale of youth vocational skills training, expand apprenticeship training, new vocational training and other modes, and improve youth employment skills.

At the same time, implement bottom-up assistance. Incorporate unemployed graduates into real-name services, and adopt methods such as unemployment registration and job-seeking mini-program registration to guide unemployed youths to register for jobs. Provide “one-on-one” assistance to graduates with employment difficulties and long-term unemployed youth, give priority to providing job information, give priority to organizing vocational training and employment internships, and do everything possible to help employment and entrepreneurship. For college graduates who are really difficult to find employment through market channels, they will be given employment through the development of public welfare jobs. (Reporter Zhong Ziwei)

