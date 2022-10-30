The number of local infections in Fujian has increased over 100 for 3 consecutive days, and 2 high-risk areas have been designated for the first timeFly into the homes of ordinary people

China News Service, Fuzhou, October 29th. The Fujian Provincial Health and Health Commission notified on the 29th that from 0 to 24:00 on October 28, Fujian Province reported 10 new local confirmed cases (1 in Xiamen, 2 in Quanzhou, and 2 in Nanping City). 7 cases; 6 cases of asymptomatic infection were transferred to diagnosis). 94 new cases of local asymptomatic infections (82 in Fuzhou, 1 in Quanzhou, 4 in Nanping, and 7 in Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone); 1 case was released from quarantine.

It can be seen from the official report of the epidemic situation that since the outbreak of this round of local epidemic on October 22, Fujian has increased the number of local infections by more than 100 for three consecutive days; the total number of infections has exceeded 500, reaching 542. From October 22 to 24:00 on October 28, the province has reported a total of 68 local confirmed cases and 474 local asymptomatic infections. Most of them are asymptomatic infections, mostly from Fuzhou.

What is particularly interesting is that in this round of local epidemics, Fujian has designated a high-risk area for the first time. Fuzhou has designated 2 high-risk areas in Jin’an District, where the epidemic is the most serious, namely Yuefeng New City District 1 and Taihe Plaza, and implemented control measures such as “regional closure, staying at home, and door-to-door service”.

From the 29th, Fuzhou has also added 10 medium-risk areas, involving Jin’an District (6), Gulou District (2), and Yongtai County (2) in Fuzhou City. So far, Fuzhou, the main battlefield of Fujian’s epidemic prevention and control, has designated 2 high-risk areas and 46 medium-risk areas; in addition, Pingtan in Fujian Province has also designated 1 medium-risk area.

Fujian Province is taking effective and powerful measures to block social transmission as soon as possible. Many places in Fuzhou carried out three rounds of nucleic acid testing for all regional staff for three consecutive days from the 26th to the 28th. From the 29th to the 31st, Fuzhou will continue to carry out three rounds of regional nucleic acid testing for three consecutive days in Gulou District, Mawei District, Changle District, Lianjiang County and other places.

Fujian has also continued to strengthen the construction of nucleic acid detection capabilities. Huang Yu, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Fujian Provincial Health and Health Commission, pointed out at a press conference on the joint prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in Fujian Province on the 28th that at present, the province’s nucleic acid detection capacity has reached 2,916,360 tubes/day. “The provincial mobile shelters are 90,000 tubes/day, coordinate Xiamen, Zhangzhou, Quanzhou, Sanming, Putian, and Ningde to receive 95,000 tubes/day of nucleic acid testing samples from Fuzhou City, and coordinate with third-party testing agencies outside Fuzhou to reinforce 135,000 tubes/day. , to comprehensively improve the nucleic acid detection capabilities of Fuzhou.”

The Provincial Health and Health Commission said that at present, 77 local confirmed cases in the province are currently hospitalized, with no deaths; 473 local asymptomatic infections are still under centralized isolation and medical observation. At present, 217,373 close contacts have been released from medical observation, and 13,673 are still under medical observation.