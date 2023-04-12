Home News Fujitsu chooses Anaqua as its intellectual property management platform
News

Fujitsu chooses Anaqua as its intellectual property management platform

by admin
Fujitsu chooses Anaqua as its intellectual property management platform
Munich / Boston (ots) – Anaqua
(
the leading provider of technologies for managing innovation and
intellectual property, announced today that the information and
Communications technology company Fujitsu introduced Anaqua’s AQX platform
to digitally manage the company’s IP portfolios
optimize.

Anaqua provides Fujitsu with its AQX platform to enable the global
Cooperation between R&D sites, IP departments and external consultants
connect and enhance seamlessly. This will both development
of IP and the management of innovation lifecycles more efficiently. The
AQX platform, Fujitsu will establish a more data-driven
Approach to developing and maintaining the IP portfolios also help in the
enable the scheduled implementation of its global IP strategy. Over and beyond
The AQX platform is powered by Anaqua’s cloud hosting services and its
High commitment to security, certification processes and
Provide compliance programs with a robust security environment for Fujitsu.

See also  Amaranta Hank's confession about Marbelle's boyfriend

You may also like

Real estate industry shock bomb!Mrs. Weng Yuling resigned

Red Salud assures that there will be a...

Russia attacks Ukrainian forces trying to reach Bakhmut

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday April 12,...

Traumpartner – the new song by Eveline Moonen...

Officially.. Sudanair is resuming its flights to Saudi...

Who is the new president of Ecopetrol?

The spring tea is fragrant and the tea...

Anti-Semitism: Central Council calls for police intervention

First Lady Kim Gun-hee “The government should make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy