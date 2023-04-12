Munich / Boston (ots) – Anaquathe leading provider of technologies for managing innovation andintellectual property, announced today that the information andCommunications technology company Fujitsu introduced Anaqua’s AQX platformto digitally manage the company’s IP portfoliosoptimize.

Anaqua provides Fujitsu with its AQX platform to enable the global

Cooperation between R&D sites, IP departments and external consultants

connect and enhance seamlessly. This will both development

of IP and the management of innovation lifecycles more efficiently. The

AQX platform, Fujitsu will establish a more data-driven

Approach to developing and maintaining the IP portfolios also help in the

enable the scheduled implementation of its global IP strategy. Over and beyond

The AQX platform is powered by Anaqua’s cloud hosting services and its

High commitment to security, certification processes and

Provide compliance programs with a robust security environment for Fujitsu.