On the afternoon of January 6th, shouldering the expectations and entrustments of all walks of life, with the proposals and suggestions written by in-depth research and listening to the voices of the people over the past year, the members who participated in the second meeting of the Eleventh CPPCC expressed their confidence and pride to the Report to the conference. During the meeting, the committee members will perform the duties of political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in and discussion of state affairs in accordance with the law.

The reporter saw at the scene that the layout of the registration office was simple and pragmatic. CPPCC members entered the lobby in an orderly manner to sign in, receive meeting materials, and go through the registration procedures in an orderly manner. After completing the registration procedure, many members of the CPPCC exchanged ideas on the proposals they wrote, carefully read the meeting materials, discussed hot social issues, and discussed the new changes and achievements of the city’s economic and social development in the past year.

“As a member of the CPPCC, you should always put forward good opinions and suggestions around the central work of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, and provide more CPPCC wisdom for accelerating the construction of a modern and beautiful Huaibei. The proposal I brought this year is “Promoting high-end manufacturing, Green and intelligent development, continuously enhance the core competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, and accelerate the new industrialization of Huaibei.” said Guo Qiang, a committee member.

“According to the feedback from enterprises on the gap of skilled talents and the difficulty of introducing them, we have done a lot of research, and based on the research results, I put forward opinions and suggestions on the cultivation of colleges and universities, the guidance and cultivation of master studios, and the sharing of talents among enterprises in the industrial park. , I hope it will be helpful to the introduction and cultivation of talents in our city.” Wu Hongwei, a member of the CPPCC from the education sector, said that he investigated the talent needs of more than 100 enterprises in the city last year, and put forward relevant opinions and suggestions in response to this situation.

“After research, I found that the construction of intelligent public transport in Huaibei City needs to be further improved. I proposed to further strengthen the coverage of intelligent public transport and strive to realize the convenience of intelligent public transport. At the same time, I hope that public transport can improve the service quality and satisfy the multi-level needs of the masses. To meet the needs of the public, improve the travel experience of the masses, and alleviate urban traffic congestion.” Commissioner Li Hong said to reporters.

During the interview, the reporter learned that this year’s committee members’ proposals cover a wide range of aspects, including high-quality development, business environment, people’s livelihood security, rural revitalization and other aspects. The committee members’ proposals are both high-level, warm and deep.

Perform duties with due diligence and provide good strategies, and concentrate on development. The members said that during the meeting, they will earnestly perform their duties, reflect the hot and difficult issues in the society realistically, bring the voices of the grassroots and the masses to the meeting, and actively offer advice and suggestions around the central work and decision-making arrangements of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, so as to contribute to Accelerate the construction of a modern and beautiful Huaibei and make new and greater contributions.

