Ma Minglong, Li Jian, Guo Jiangong and others participated in voluntary tree planting activities to fulfill the obligation of tree planting and jointly build a beautiful Zhenjiang

Jinshan Net News Spring returns to the earth, all things are flourishing, and Nanshan is full of greenery. On the morning of March 10, Ma Minglong, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Li Jian, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Guo Jian, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, Gong Haibin, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee, and others came to the Nanshan Greenway on the south side of the Municipal Public Security Bureau to meet with the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference. Representatives of cadres at all levels, comrades in charge of Runzhou District and representatives of government cadres participated in the voluntary tree planting activities, fulfilled the obligation of tree planting with practical actions, and jointly built a beautiful Zhenjiang.

The overall planning of the tree planting area on the day is Cherry Garden, covering an area of ​​about 16 mu, and will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will be completed in 2022, and a total of 416 early cherry and mountain cherry trees will be planted, covering 8.3 acres; the second phase will be implemented in 2023, and 450 early cherry trees will be planted, covering 7.5 acres. After the completion of the first and second phases of the cherry blossom forest, it will be connected with the original cherry blossoms next to the greenway, forming a beautiful cherry blossom sea, which is set against the natural scenery of Nanshan Mountain. It will become a new highlight of Nanshan Greenway and a good place for citizens to enjoy cherry blossoms. Ma Minglong and others came to the tree planting plot, holding shovels and other tools, a group of several people began to get busy, straightening the seedlings, shoveling the soil into the pit, cultivating the soil, carrying buckets and watering, and planting the early cherry blossoms together. During the tree planting process, Ma Minglong communicated with relevant comrades from time to time, asking for good care and management to improve the survival rate; he continued to explore and innovate the form of voluntary tree planting to make voluntary tree planting normalized and diversified.

It is understood that the city plans to complete 14,100 mu of afforestation this year, including 700 mu of new afforestation, 4,400 mu of degraded forest restoration, low-efficiency forest transformation, and reforestation, and 9,000 mu of closed mountains for afforestation. It is planned to complete the afforestation area of ​​240 mu along the county. In addition, the city’s Lvmei Village 211 upgrade project plans to build 24, of which 12 are newly built, 11 are renovated and upgraded, and 1 is newly built with Lvmei Ancient Trees.

This year is the 45th Arbor Day. According to the “Administrative Measures for National Voluntary Tree Planting Due Diligence (Trial)”, citizens can fulfill their tree planting obligations through donations, and there is no limit to the amount of donations. A donation of 60 yuan or more will be converted into three or more tree planting tasks. Donors can provide a certificate of voluntary tree planting for all citizens by the Municipal Greening Committee Office with the electronic donation certificate of the Municipal Charity Federation.

Leaders of the Municipal Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal Government, and the CPPCC participated in the voluntary tree planting activities. (Reporter Hu Jianwei)