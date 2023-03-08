Mars, Venus and Jupiter will be easily observable after sunset (Uranus is visible only with a telescope).

There will be four i planets lined up in the sky shortly after sunset. These are Mars, Uranus, Venus and Jupiter, all in a vertical line in the sky towards the west, near the constellations of Taurus and Orion. Locate the paratha it will be very easy, just observe Mars, first in the procession, and Jupiter near the horizon. The alignment will be observable until March 14th. But tonight, March 7, it will be there Luna the undisputed protagonist of the sky. You will find yourself in the full moon phase on the eastern horizon, with its peak in the South and finally at sunset in the West. It will be the last full moon of astronomical winter, with spring kicking off at the equinox on March 20.

Fonte: Stellarium

In March it is Venus to give a show in the west while Mars can be observed in the western sky, Jupiter will be lower and lower on the horizon, therefore it will set earlier and earlier, until it disappears at the end of the month. Saturn is only visible in the early morning, low on the eastern horizon. Uranus is observable, only with a telescope, in a westerly direction, low on the western horizon, in the early evening hours. As for the constellations, Ursa Major is easily distinguishable in the north while in the north-west we will observe Cassiopeia, Taurus and Perseus.