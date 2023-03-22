Werder striker Niclas Füllkrug doesn’t like to call himself the only German World Cup winner, even if the tournament in Qatar contained positive moments for him personally. “I don’t think there were any winners. But the assessment of my own performance is realistic,” said the 30-year-old forward from SV Werder Bremen on Wednesday in Frankfurt/Main, where he is preparing with the national soccer team for the upcoming international matches against Peru and Belgium.

“I can evaluate how I was able to use my joker bets or not. Accordingly, I simply analyzed the negative and the positive things and also perceived that some things were going quite well for me and I could also have input, which the trainer also promised a bit from me,” said Füllkrug.

Hansi Flick had nominated the attacker as a newcomer for the World Cup tournament. On his debut in the 1-0 friendly against Oman in Muscat, Füllkrug scored the winning goal straight away. At the World Cup, he came on as a substitute in all three group games and scored against Spain (1-1) and Costa Rica (4-2).

“But all in all, the priority is still a far too early retirement,” summed up Füllkrug. After four joker appearances with three goals, he could start for the first time on Saturday (8.45 p.m. / ZDF) in Mainz against Peru. He wanted to “continue to play a key role here,” he said of his further ambitions in the national team.

Flick continues to rely on the filling jug

In attack, Flick continues to rely on the classic centre-forward, who leads the Bundesliga’s top scorer list with 15 goals. “He sold very well with us and gave the team a lot of energy. He deserves to continue to be there,” said Flick about Füllkrug’s appearance at the World Cup.

The Bremen attacker has comparatively few international matches to show for his presence on the pitch, his maturity and his opinion-strong statements, but after only a few months he is one of the managers in the DFB selection. In the direction of the EM 2024, the team must now “take steps” and start a successful series in the friendlies up to the home tournament, he warned. The offensive player described the lack of chances as a reason for the preliminary round at the World Cup. “That killed us a bit,” said Füllkrug.



