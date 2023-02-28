Cyberpunk 2077 gets the coveted check that makes it Verified per Steam Deckthat is totally compatible with the Valve laptop, having passed all the tests necessary to evaluate its correct functioning.

The famous RPG by CD Projekt RED therefore joins the ever-growing list of games that have been verified for Steam Deck, having also perhaps taken longer than expected, considering how many recent titles obtain certification before launch or shortly after. On the other hand, the story is different for those that came out before the launch of the device, for which the verification process is carried out more at the discretion of the developers who may be less interested in carrying it out.

With the widespread diffusion of the device, however, more and more teams and publishers seem interested in making their products compatible on Steam Deck, demonstrating how the Valve laptop is increasingly a credible alternative to consoles and the standard PC. despite being clearly categorized in the latter area.

Achieving “Verified” status on Steam Deck means that Cyberpunk 2077 has been thoroughly tested and has demonstrated optimal performance on the device and above all has not run into any technical problems or incompatibilities. Obviously then it is also a question of finding the best settings for the portability experience, also based on the specific Steam Deck model we are dealing with.

In recent days we have also seen that the 1.7 update could be on the way, based on reports from SteamDB, so we look forward to any information.