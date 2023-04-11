A comprehensive display of the beautiful style of civilized Zhejiang, the “Asian Games with me and happiness” series of activities at the grassroots level was launched yesterday

Daily Business Daily News The pace of the Hangzhou Asian Games is gradually approaching. In order to create a strong atmosphere for all people to participate, build and share, and welcome the Asian Games, yesterday, the launching ceremony of the grassroots series of “Asian Games with my happiness” was held at the Hangzhou Asian Games Xintiandi theme viewing park held.

Kong Shengdong, a national model worker, Wang Chenglong, a “Pride of Zhejiang” character, Dongge Dongjie volunteer police team, and “Wulin Aunt” volunteer service team all appeared at the launching ceremony.

Hangzhou Dongge Dongjie Volunteer Police Team is a volunteer service team with an average age of 25 years old. It carries out security patrols, love assistance and other service work in East Railway Station. “In order to do a good job in voluntary service for the Asian Games, our volunteer team has conducted English and first aid training. For the Asian Paralympic Games, we have specially invited sign language teachers to carry out sign language professional training.” Dongge Dongjie, captain of the volunteer police team Qi Wenwen told reporters.

Some time ago, the Hangzhou Gongshu “Wulin Aunt” Volunteer Service Station for the Asian Games was officially established. The service station is located at the intersection of Wulin Road and Jiaochang Road. It is equipped with convenient service facilities such as seats, drinking fountains, charging treasures, and AED first aid equipment.

“I hope that the cadres and the masses will take active actions to welcome the Asian Games, promote civilization, and establish a new style, so that every Zhejiang person can become a spokesperson for civilization, show the sincere and enthusiastic image of the host with a civilized attitude, and fully demonstrate the beauty of civilized Zhejiang.” Launched At the ceremony, Wang Wenshuo, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and director of the Municipal Civilization Office, said.

The reporter learned that the “Asian Games with my happiness” series of activities plans to carry out “6+5+N” sessions, go to 6 Asian Games hosting cities, 5 other cities with districts to carry out large-scale square activities, and N voluntary declarations to extend jurisdiction County, city, community or village activities. Through various forms such as “quyi + preaching”, “literary arts + preaching” civilized fairs, interactive experiences, etc., activities such as theme lectures, fashion cultivation, prize-winning quizzes, on-site teaching, and achievement exhibitions are carried out, so that urban and rural residents can experience the spirit of Zhejiang’s spiritual civilization construction. New achievements and new changes guide the whole people to take ownership of the Asian Games, support and participate in the Asian Games.