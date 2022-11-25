Fully implement the optimization measures for epidemic prevention and control: strengthen the construction of medical resources and strengthen the protection of key groups

CCTV news (news broadcast): Over the past few days, localities have optimized and adjusted 20 measures for epidemic prevention and control, strengthened the construction of medical resources, increased hospital beds and treatment resource reserves, and strengthened the protection of key institutions and key populations.

In order to curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, Chongqing has coordinated and integrated 7 city-level centralized treatment hospitals and 27 district and county-level designated treatment hospitals. At the same time, it has urgently started the construction of shelter hospitals. At present, 45 shelter hospitals have been activated and 5,000 medical staff have been mobilized. There are many people, and we will do our best to do a good job in isolation treatment and medical observation.

The twenty measures clearly require that the protection of key institutions and key populations be strengthened. In order to ensure timely medical treatment for critically ill patients and pregnant women, Nanchang, Jiangxi has opened a “green channel” at the epidemic prevention service point of the high-speed toll station for patients who need to enter Nanchang for medical treatment, so that epidemic prevention is both powerful and warm.

Shandong Province requires all cities and counties to find out the base number of middle-aged and elderly people, pregnant women, hemodialysis patients and other groups of people isolated in the closed area, and formulate protection plans for them. In Nanzhang Street, Rencheng District, Jining City, a community service team composed of community medical workers, transfer personnel and volunteers provides residents with services such as online diagnosis and treatment, door-to-door service, and closed-loop transfer. Community doctor Cui Peng immediately rushed to the gate of Ms. Ma’s community to change the dressing for her hands after seeing the residents’ need for medical treatment pushed by the work group.