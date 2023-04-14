Original Title: Fully Implement the Overall National Security Concept on the New Journey to Provide a Strong Guarantee for Gansu’s Modernization Construction

General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that national security is the foundation of national rejuvenation, and social stability is the prerequisite for national prosperity. Gansu has a special strategic position and shoulders important responsibilities and missions in maintaining national security. Doing a good job in national security is not only related to the development of Gansu’s cause, but also to the long-term stability of the country. On the new journey, we must unswervingly implement the overall national security concept, always take national security as the top priority, comprehensively promote the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, firmly hold the bottom line of safe development, and strive to ensure high-quality development with high-level security , Guarantee the new development pattern with the new security pattern, and provide a strong guarantee for the comprehensive construction of a socialist, modern, happy and beautiful new Gansu.

1. Maintaining national security concerns the overall situation, and we must always have foresight and be prepared for danger in times of peace

Don’t take risks in peace, don’t forget dangers in safety. We must base ourselves on the overall situation of security and stability, fully understand the great significance of doing a good job in national security work, consciously shoulder the political responsibility of keeping one side safe and stable with the vigilance of “nothing goes wrong” and the “nothing goes wrong” meticulously, and make every effort to consolidate and Develop a safe, stable and sound situation, and firmly grasp the strategic initiative to maintain national security.

We must fully realize that maintaining national security is a major responsibility. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has attached great importance to national security work. General Secretary Xi Jinping took into account both domestic and international situations, and from the strategic height of adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, he creatively put forward the overall national security concept, delivered a series of important speeches and made a series of important expositions around the overall development and security, and promoted the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics. National security theory and practice have made historic leaps. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made major arrangements for advancing the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, and resolutely safeguarding national security and social stability. General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Gansu twice, both of which gave important instructions on maintaining national security and social stability, providing fundamental guidelines for us to do a good job. We must thoroughly study and understand, fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, faithfully defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the political consciousness of “two maintenances”, actively create security and stability, and ensure that the province’s political security, social stability, and people’s tranquility.

It is necessary to fully realize that maintaining national security is the mission and task. It is the mission and task of our party in the new era and new journey to comprehensively build a socialist modernized and powerful country, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The modernization of the national security system and capabilities is an important part of Chinese-style modernization and its proper meaning. We must be soberly aware that the more Chinese-style modernization advances and expands, the greater resistance and pressure we will encounter, and the more risks and challenges we will face. Only by fully implementing the overall national security concept and accelerating the modernization of the national security system and capabilities can we successfully complete the mission of the new era and new journey. To promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Gansu, and continue to advance the cause of building a happy and beautiful new Gansu and creating a new situation of enriching the people and prospering Longzhou, we must firmly establish a sense of national security, earnestly enhance the sense of mission, responsibility and urgency to maintain national security, and improve the country. Security systems and mechanisms, comprehensively improve the ability and level of prevention and response to major risks and challenges, strive to embark on a safe development path, and make due contributions to the overall security and stability of the country.

We must fully realize that maintaining national security is required for high-quality development. Safety is an important prerequisite and inherent requirement for high-quality development. Only by doing a good job in national security can we provide a solid and reliable foundation for development and ensure the steady and long-term development of high-quality development. At present, the development of Gansu is in a critical stage of overcoming hurdles and catching up. Accelerating development is the most urgent task we face and the strongest expectation of the whole province. Promote the modernization of Gansu, build a modern industrial system, accelerate the implementation of innovation-driven development strategies, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, promote coordinated regional development, deepen reforms in key areas and key links, promote high-level opening up, and focus on solving the problem of unbalanced and inadequate development In order to achieve an overall leap in the overall strength and development quality of the province, a safe and stable political and social environment is urgently needed. We must increase our sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, carry forward the spirit of struggle, improve our fighting skills, better coordinate development and security, effectively maintain national security and social stability, and escort the high-quality economic and social development of the province.

We must fully realize that safeguarding national security is the hope of the people. The prosperity of the country and the people’s security are the simplest and most common wish of the people, and the most important and fundamental well-being of the people. Without national security and social stability, people’s happiness is out of the question. Now, we are facing unprecedented risks and challenges. Any potential safety hazards or emerging safety risks in any field or aspect may harm the vital interests of the masses. Maintaining national security and preventing and defusing major risks are, in the final analysis, to safeguard the fundamental interests of the people. With the continuous development of the economy and society, people’s expectations for safety and security are getting higher and higher, and their yearning for a better life is more extended to safety, housing, employment, well-being, and peace of mind. We must deeply practice the people-centered development idea, strive to build a higher level of safe Gansu, respond in a timely manner, and actively solve the most concerned, most direct, and most realistic security issues that the people are most concerned about, so that the people of Longyuan can feel a sense of gain and happiness The sense of security is more fulfilling, more secure, and more sustainable.

2. There are many aspects to safeguarding national security, and it is necessary to implement systematic and precise efforts

To be prepared in case of danger is the way of the country. National security work is a complex systematic project involving all aspects. It is necessary to strengthen the concept of the system, focus on the key areas and key parts of the province’s national security, play the first move and take the initiative well, see the sound in the silent place, and know the disturbance in the calm , Eliminate hidden dangers in the bud, eliminate risks invisible, eliminate conflicts before they occur, and actively shape a good situation of safety and stability.

First, we must uphold the supremacy of the people and make every effort to safeguard the safety of the people. People’s security is the cornerstone of national security. It is necessary to enhance the sense of purpose, always put the people in the highest position in the heart, adhere to the national security, all for the people, all rely on the people, and earnestly safeguard the security rights and interests of the broad masses of the people. Gansu is rich in resources but the ecological environment is very fragile, there are many hidden safety hazards in mining and other fields, and natural disasters are prone to occur frequently. It is necessary to improve the “five major systems” of overall responsibility for production safety, hidden danger investigation, supervision and management, publicity and training, and emergency rescue, continue to promote special rectification of production safety in key industries, speed up ecological migration and disaster avoidance and relocation, and improve disaster prevention, mitigation, relief and major emergencies. We will strengthen our ability to deal with public incidents, resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property. It is necessary to promote the construction of a healthy Gansu, improve the disease prevention and control system, and strengthen the major epidemic prevention and treatment system and emergency response capacity building. It is necessary to put the protection of basic people’s livelihood in a more prominent position, speed up the filling of shortcomings in people’s livelihood such as employment, education, old-age care, childcare, and housing, continue to focus on food, medicine, product quality and other aspects of safety, and firmly guard the bottom line of people’s livelihood safety.

Second, we must persist in solidifying the fundamentals and make every effort to maintain political security. Political security is the highest national security and occupies a dominant position in the national security pattern. It is necessary to resolutely safeguard the security of state power and system, deepen the anti-separatist struggle, strictly guard against and severely crack down on the infiltration, sabotage, and subversive activities of hostile forces. It is necessary to resolutely prevent risks from other security fields from being transmitted and accumulated to the political security field, and prevent specific issues from turning into political issues and local problems from turning into overall incidents. We must strictly implement the responsibility system for ideological work, dare to grasp and manage various political, principled, and oriented issues, attach great importance to ideological security risks on the Internet and online public opinion struggles, and firmly grasp the work leadership and initiative. Gansu is a multi-ethnic area with a large number of religious believers. It is necessary to focus on building a sense of the Chinese nation community, strengthen the party’s ethnic policy and basic principles of religious work, publicity and education, coordinate the establishment of demonstrations of ethnic unity and progress, and manage religious affairs according to law. work, and constantly consolidate and develop the good situation of national unity, religious harmony, and social harmony.

Third, we must persist in laying a solid foundation and make every effort to maintain economic security. The century-old changes superimposed by the century-old epidemic have made the security requirements of economic development more prominent than ever. Gansu’s current economic operation is making steady progress and continues to improve, but the task of achieving overall recovery and improvement is still arduous. It is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, adhere to the theme of promoting high-quality development, strengthen economic security risk early warning, prevention and control mechanisms and capacity building, and promote economic operation to achieve effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth. In light of the fact that the development level of industrial clusters in our province is not high, we must vigorously implement strong industrial actions, intensify efforts to transform traditional industries into “three modernizations”, accelerate the agglomeration of strategic emerging industries such as new energy and new materials, and effectively strengthen industrial development. Chain supply chain shock resistance. It is necessary to accurately grasp the unstable trends in financial institutions, real estate and other fields, as well as the government’s hidden debt situation, steadily promote risk prevention and resolution, and firmly hold the bottom line of no regional systemic risks. Gansu is a province with a large energy resources. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the new strategic deployment requirements for energy security, promote resource conservation, intensive, and recycling, and improve the ability to resist risks in energy resource supply. Gansu, as an area with a tight balance between grain production and sales and an important seed production base in the country, bears a major responsibility in ensuring national food security. Grain is based on land and stored in technology, and a new round of actions to increase grain production capacity will be implemented to consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way.

Fourth, we must persist in taking the initiative to create stability and make every effort to maintain social security. Social security is a barometer of the people’s sense of security and directly affects the happiness index of the people. It is necessary to take the initiative to create stability to guide the construction of a safe Gansu, adhere to the principle of treating both symptoms and root causes, combining dredging and blockage, leading by the rule of law, guaranteeing mechanisms, multi-dimensional co-governance, and coordinated operations, and promoting the transformation of maintaining stability from passive to active, from static to dynamic, and from emergency to normal , Do a good job in maintaining social stability in all fields, all cycles, and all elements. It is necessary to improve the three-dimensional and information-based social security prevention and control system, promote the fight against gangsters and evil on a regular basis, severely punish various illegal and criminal activities that the masses have strongly reported in accordance with the law, and comprehensively improve the level of social security. It is necessary to improve the social governance pattern of co-construction, co-governance and sharing, improve the urban and rural grassroots social governance system, and promote the modernization of urban social governance. It is necessary to uphold and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, improve the multiple prevention and resolution mechanisms for social conflicts and disputes, strengthen and improve the work of people’s letters and visits, properly resolve the reasonable demands of the masses, and maximize security and stability factors.

Fifth, we must adhere to green development and make every effort to maintain ecological security. Gansu plays a pivotal role in ensuring national ecological security, and protecting the ecological environment is the greatest contribution to the sustainable development of the Chinese nation. It is necessary to firmly establish the concept that green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, always regard ecological construction and environmental protection as major political responsibilities, and unswervingly follow the path of ecological priority, economical and intensive, green and low-carbon development. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the strategy of ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, focusing on the water conservation area in the upper reaches of the Yellow River in Gannan, the Loess Plateau in the middle of Longdong, and the Qilian Mountains, comprehensively improve the overall ecological functions of the basin, and build a high-standard Yellow River ecological corridor. Build a natural protection area system with Qilian Mountains and Giant Panda National Park as the main body, vigorously implement ecological restoration projects, further promote the prevention and control of environmental pollution, steadily implement the “dual carbon” strategy, continue to improve the quality of the province’s ecological environment, and accelerate the construction of blue sky and green water The beautiful Gansu in the Qing Dynasty has built a strong ecological security barrier in the west of the country.

In addition, risks and challenges in areas such as cultural security, network security, technological security, biological security, nuclear security, and overseas interest security are also severe and complex, and we need to take them seriously and resolve them effectively.

3. There is a long way to go to maintain national security, and mechanisms and systems must be improved

To promote the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, it is necessary to seek long-term strategies and implement solid foundations, constantly improve the national security system, mechanism and work system with complete systems, scientific norms, and effective operation, effectively coordinate resources and forces, and form a joint management work pattern .

First, we must improve the organizational leadership system. Always adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on national security work, and constantly improve the efficient and authoritative national security leadership system. Party committees (party groups) at all levels must include national security work in their agendas, plan, deploy, and advance reform, development, and stability tasks, focus on each level, and implement them at each level. The main responsible comrades of the party committee (party group) must conscientiously fulfill the responsibility of the first person in charge, timely study important national security work, and promote the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on national security work to be fully implemented. It is necessary to establish and improve the coordination mechanism for national security work in key areas, strengthen cross-departmental and cross-field coordination and linkage, and form systematic synergy and combat effectiveness.

Second, we must improve the monitoring and early warning system. Improving the level of monitoring and early warning is a basic project for maintaining national security. It is necessary to grasp the work of maintaining national security on a regular basis and integrate it into daily life, so that prevention is the first, discovery is early, and disposal is small. Improve the system and mechanism of national security information work, broaden the tentacles and channels of extension work, and make full use of big data and modern science and technology to enhance information acquisition capabilities. Improve the information sharing mechanism, strengthen information linkage research and judgment, and timely warn and transfer supervision of important and sensitive matters that are symptomatic or tendentious. Fully implement the security information reporting system to ensure that information related to national security is submitted in a timely and accurate manner. Improve the risk monitoring and early warning platform by field, clarify the main responsibility, improve the work process, and release safety risk early warning in a timely manner.

Third, we must improve the risk prevention system. Implement national security and social stability risk assessments for major issues, strengthen the awareness of “assessment first, then decision-making”, and carry out comprehensive assessments on the legality, rationality, safety, timeliness, and feasibility of major decisions and implementation of important issues. Eliminate security risks at the source and at the front end. Efforts should be made to improve the ability to prevent and deal with various risks, monitor variable risks, resolve existing risks, curb incremental risks, be highly vigilant against the occurrence of “black swan” incidents, and strictly prevent the outbreak of “grey rhinoceros” incidents. Improve the systems of regular research and judgment of national security risks in key industries and key areas, hidden danger investigation, supervision and rectification, follow-up and follow-up, etc., improve crisis management and control and work coordination mechanisms, adjust response plans according to changes in the situation, and take the initiative to prevent and resolve risks.

Fourth, we must improve the publicity and education system. Establish the concept of “big security”, incorporate national security into the national education and cadre training system, and promote national security publicity and education into government agencies, enterprises, schools, villages, communities, military camps, and the Internet by classification and normalization. Do a good job of the “key minority”, guide party members and leading cadres to improve their national security awareness and ability to perform their duties, and enhance their fighting spirit and fighting skills. Make good use of platforms such as “National National Security Education Day” and the province’s national security education and training bases to actively carry out publicity and education for the whole people, improve the national security awareness and literacy of the whole society, and make the maintenance of national security a conscious action of the majority of cadres and the masses, and effectively consolidate National Security Civil Defense.

Fifth, we must improve the supervision and assessment system. Incorporate national security and the prevention and resolution of major risks into the assessment system of the party and government leadership team, improve the assessment methods, form a clear-oriented, scientific and reasonable, and highly operable assessment index system, conduct real-time, dynamic, and objective assessments of national security work, and continuously improve assessment scientific standardization level. Strengthen the supervision and inspection of organizational deployment, overall coordination, business guidance, task implementation, etc., make good use of the results of supervision and assessment, promote the implementation of national security tasks, and strive to create a new situation in the province’s national security work in the new era.

(The author is Secretary of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress)

“People’s Daily” (10th Edition, April 14, 2023)

