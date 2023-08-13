Fulton County DA Calls Witnesses for Grand Jury in Trump’s Alleged Attempt to Invalidate Georgia Elections

Fulton County DA Calls Witnesses to Testify in Investigation against Former President Donald Trump

Washington. The Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, has summoned several witnesses to testify before a grand jury next week regarding the alleged attempt to invalidate the elections in Georgia. This high-profile case could potentially lead to the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Among those subpoenaed is former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who revealed through a social media post that he will testify behind closed doors on Tuesday. Duncan, who was a longtime Trump supporter, publicly distanced himself from the former president following the 2020 election.

Confirming his upcoming testimony, Duncan expressed his willingness to address questions related to the 2020 elections. He emphasized that Republicans must not mistake honesty for weakness. Freelance journalist George Chidi has also been cited as a witness in the case, according to his Twitter announcement.

These subpoenas serve as the first official confirmation that District Attorney Fani Willis is progressing with the investigation and seeking charges, potentially including an indictment against Trump. This comes over two years after the investigation was initiated.

Media leaks regarding the case suggest that the investigation commenced after a call between Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. Allegedly, during the call, the former president urged Raffensperger to “seek” the votes necessary to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Following the news of the subpoenas, Trump referenced the call in question, asserting its innocence. The former president decried any potential impeachment efforts, maintaining that the phone call was “PERFECT” and dismissing the investigation as a witch hunt.

This could mark the fourth criminal charge faced by Trump, adding to his legal troubles. Last week, he was indicted by a grand jury in Washington DC on four charges related to his alleged attempts to reverse the 2020 election results, which culminated in the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Furthermore, Trump faces charges in New York for 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush-money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign to secure her silence. Additionally, he is ensnared in another criminal case in Florida, where he is accused of illegally obtaining and retaining classified documents taken from the White House at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump, the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, finds himself entangled in these legal battles while potentially eyeing another bid for the White House in 2024. He currently stands as the favorite candidate of the Republican Party.

It remains to be seen how these unfolding legal proceedings will impact his political future.

Note: Tweets embedded in the content may not be visible in this text format.

