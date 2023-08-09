Fulton County District Attorney Expected to Request Indictments in Trump Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to bring forth more than 10 indictments as she presents evidence regarding former President Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, according to sources familiar with the matter. A Democrat, Willis will present her case to a grand jury next week, considering charges of conspiracy and racketeering that would enable her to prosecute multiple defendants.

Willis’ extensive criminal investigation focuses on various efforts by Trump and his supporters to exert pressure on election officials, fabricate false voters, and tamper with voting systems in Rural Coffee County, Georgia. Individuals involved in these schemes believe that they will face charges in Georgia next week. It was previously reported by CNN that Trump himself also believes he will be indicted in the case.

The office of District Attorney Willis has declined to comment on the matter. However, it has been revealed that she has subpoenaed several witnesses to support her case. The list includes former Republican Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, former Georgia Democratic state senator Jen Jordan, and freelance journalist George Chidi. All three individuals had previously testified before the grand jury responsible for investigating the Trump case and had heard from over 75 witnesses.

Willis initiated her investigation into Trump in early 2021, shortly after the former president called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and applied pressure to “find” the necessary votes for him to win the state. Trump has consistently claimed that the phone call was “perfect” and has yet to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

Regarding potential charges, Willis has entertained the possibility of bringing forth racketeering charges against Trump. The district attorney has previously utilized the RICO statute in unconventional ways, targeting educators and musicians in the Atlanta area.

Despite special counsel Jack Smith having already indicted Trump on four federal charges related to his attempts to retain power following the 2020 election loss, Willis’ team remains committed to announcing indictments in the coming weeks. Notably, many of the allegations in the federal indictment revolve around actions aimed at altering the results of the Georgia elections. Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Sources familiar with the matter have disclosed that Trump’s legal team anticipates him facing his fourth indictment imminently. The former president himself voiced frustration at a campaign rally in New Hampshire, expressing dissatisfaction with the numerous pending cases against him. He remarked, “He probably has another one.”

As the anticipation builds, the public awaits further updates on the legal proceedings surrounding the former president’s alleged involvement in election fraud in Georgia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

