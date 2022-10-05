Home News Fulvio Ervas: my inspector Stucky is chasing shark entrepreneurs
Fulvio Ervas: my inspector Stucky is chasing shark entrepreneurs

Fulvio Ervas: my inspector Stucky is chasing shark entrepreneurs

Host of Susegana’s BookWeek, the Treviso writer Fulvio Ervas presents the latest detective story with Inspector Stucky as the protagonist: “Justice is not a bullet”. And he explains: “I always deal with environmental issues, here there are two types of identikit of entrepreneurs. The one who makes a legitimate profit by returning part to the territory and the one who instead robs it, a real shark”

01:46

See also  The Pope: "Concerned for Ukraine, Wednesday is a day of prayer for peace". And to the priests he says: "Enough generic sermons that do not affect people's lives"

